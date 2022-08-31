ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

6d ago

Please Judge make an Example Out of This POS !!!! I So Pray You Will 😞💔💔💔💔💔💔💔🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Donna Kaye
6d ago

I hope u give ur heart to God! no telling how many lives u have taken and I'm glad they got this junk off the streets there would have been more ppl dying from this junk.

5d ago

Just give him a teaspoon of it and call it a day. He didn’t care about all the lives he was going to take. If you’re caught with it that means you don’t care to take a life. So it should be automatically the death penalty.

WYFF4.com

Child kidnapping suspect in custody in South Carolina, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The suspect in the kidnapping case in Greenville County last week is in custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said on Saturday, investigators identified 25-year-old Jalin Michael Jones as the suspect, and, on Sunday, they learned that Jones was arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified in North Charlotte Deadly Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have released the name of a man that was shot and killed early Monday morning in north Charlotte. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
The Richmond Observer

Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting

LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
LEXINGTON, SC
WBTV

Police still looking for suspect after murdering father of six

Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County. Police say that while they were searching for the suspect, he began firing at them, which prompted them to fire back. Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Man Wins $2 Million On Scratch-Off

RALEIGH, N.C. — Joice Hardin Jr. of Gastonia tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize. Hardin bought his lucky Grand Money ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. When Hardin arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize, he...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
abccolumbia.com

Orangburg deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in NC

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a duo accused of various crimes in North Carolina. Authorities say they were able to obtain information about two people driving a black Volkswagen Jetta through the Palmetto state who were wanted for Kidnapping, Weapons Offenses, and Attempted Murder. While driving through the state a Agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they were able to obtain information concerning the possible whereabouts of the two.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tractor-Trailer Overturns After Chase Across Three Counties

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-77 after crashing into multiple vehicles over three counties. Authorities say they started to chase a traitor-trailer after the driver crashed into several vehicles in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties. State Highway Patrol troopers placed stop sticks...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

N.C. Wildlife Officials Offer Safety Advice Ahead Of Deer Hunting Season

RALEIGH, N.C. — Archery season for white-tailed deer opens in North Carolina on September 10th, according to the N.C. Wildlife Commission. Officials say hunting from an elevated stand is a popular tactic used by deer hunters, especially archers, however tree stands can easily turn dangerous if not used correctly.
LIFESTYLE
WFAE

Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
SUMTER, SC

