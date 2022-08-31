Democrat Crist resigns U.S. House seat amid campaign to unseat Gov. DeSantis

Charlie Crist claims victory in the Democratic primary for governor on Aug. 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg. Source: Screenshot/Facebook

Charlie Crist, the Democrat challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis for reelection in November, has resigned his U.S. House seat effective at the close of business Wednesday.

He did not explain his motivation in a short press release posted Wednesday afternoon by his Congressional office, but his departure will leave District 13, centered on Pinellas County, vacant until after the general election in November (the area was split during Florida’s redistricting into two seats).

The former Republican governor has held the seat since 2017. His departure is not expected to affect Democratic control of the House.

The move comes as the general election between Crist and the Republican governor is heating up following Crist’s victory over Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

“Serving as the representative of Florida’s 13th Congressional District has been an honor and a privilege,” Crist said in a written statement.

“When I first took office nearly six years ago, I vowed to defend our veterans, bring jobs to Florida, fight climate change, and put people over politics. As I close out my time in Congress, I could not be prouder of the work we’ve done to uphold those promises — passing legislation to support our veterans, expanding solar energy in the Sunshine State, securing millions in direct funding for community projects, and returning over $6 million in earned benefits to the people of Pinellas,” he added.

“But these achievements start and end with you, the people — my bosses — who have guided my work in Congress since Day One. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for trusting me as your representative in Washington. And God Bless the great people of Florida’s 13th Congressional District.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican running for reelection against Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, had no plans to follow Crist’s example. “Sen. Rubio is running for re-election to the Senate. He also has no plans to follow Charlie Crist’s lead on anything. Have you asked Val Demings?” spokeswoman Elizabeth Gregor said by email.

We’re still awaiting comment from the Demings’ campaign.

The DeSantis War Room Twitter feed, a rapid-response arm of the governor’s reelection campaign, issued a tweet mocking Crist: “Not sure his constituents or colleagues will notice a difference, to be honest.”

The Republican National Committee issued a written statement noting the resignation.

“Charlie Crist treats taxpayer-funded jobs like a game of musical chairs. Floridians can’t wait to cut the music on his career for good in November,” spokeswoman Julia Friedland said.

The Tampa Bay Times has reported that Crist used proxy voting, a mechanism instituted because of COVID that allows members to cast votes on each others’ behalf, 107 times between January and April.

However, GovTrack , which monitors Congress, reports that Crist missed 2.1 percent of the roll call votes cast between January 2017 and this month, which represents the median for representatives serving right now. Most missed votes were within roughly the first six months of his service.

