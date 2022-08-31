Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
DEC encourages new hunters & trappers to register for hunting, trapping education courses
Training in safe handling of firearms and hunting ethics required before purchasing hunting license. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminds all new hunters and trappers planning to go afield this season that they must first complete a mandatory hunter, bowhunter or trapper education course before obtaining the appropriate sporting license or hunting privilege. In-person, instructor-led hunter education courses are being offered throughout New York during September and October. Bowhunter education, trapper education, and waterfowl hunter education courses are also available, and all in-person courses are free and offer hands-on experience.
wnypapers.com
National & New York state insurance agents to network in Niagara Falls USA
2022 ‘Big “I” ’ leadership conference comes to Cataract City. Destination Niagara USA and the Niagara Falls Convention Center will welcome independent insurance agents and brokers for the “Big ‘I’ Fall Leadership Conference” from Sept. 11-19. The conference is expected to draw approximately 400 independent insurance agents and brokers from across the U.S. to Niagara Falls for educational seminars, networking opportunities and meetings at both the convention center and the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.
wnypapers.com
Gas prices continue to drop, as fall approaches
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.78, down 7 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.19. The New York state average is $4, down 13 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.28. AAA Western and...
wnypapers.com
Ombudsmen volunteers needed to advocate for long-term care residents
Enroll in next training, as assistance is needed in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie & Niagara counties. Certification training will be held this fall for people interested in advocating for residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. The New York State Long-Term Care Ombudsman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Landmarks to be lit yellow in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Lighting honors children lost to cancer, plus survivors, families & health care workers battling disease. √ Pediatric cancer remains leading cause of death by disease for American children younger than 15 years old. Gov. Kathy Hochul today announced 15 landmarks and bridges across New York will be illuminated in yellow...
Comments / 0