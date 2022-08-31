Training in safe handling of firearms and hunting ethics required before purchasing hunting license. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminds all new hunters and trappers planning to go afield this season that they must first complete a mandatory hunter, bowhunter or trapper education course before obtaining the appropriate sporting license or hunting privilege. In-person, instructor-led hunter education courses are being offered throughout New York during September and October. Bowhunter education, trapper education, and waterfowl hunter education courses are also available, and all in-person courses are free and offer hands-on experience.

