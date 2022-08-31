A Dozen California Marijuana Bills, Including Allowing Medical Cannabis Deliveries Statewide, Head To Governor

Read full article on original website
Related
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Voters Should Decide On Marijuana Legalization At The Ballot, Republican Nominee For Governor Says
The Republican gubernatorial nominee in Minnesota says he thinks the state should consider decriminalizing “trivial amounts” of marijuana and expunging prior records, and he wants broader cannabis legalization to be decided by voters at the ballot. Scott Jensen, a former GOP state senator who previously sponsored a bipartisan...
Comments / 0