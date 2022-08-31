ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boost Energy and Improve Sleep With These Supplements From Nu2Ra+

By Us Weekly Staff
 3 days ago

Can we all agree that the past few years have thrown Us for a loop? Great — now we've gotten that out of the way, and it's time to figure out how to improve our situations. With an influx of anxiety and uncertainty, it's safe to say that sleep has become scarce, and energy levels have suffered as a result. Meditation and mindfulness are always solid starting points to combat these issues, but perhaps there's an alternative on the market to help the process along.

Introducing nootropics — a.k.a. "smart drugs." Essentially, these substances may boost brain performance, enhancing memory and overall cognitive function in the process. Not sure where to start in this department? Let's talk about Nu2Ra+ . The brand is making waves in the nootropics space, and we're here to highlight two of their more beneficial offerings. Read on for the scoop!

Get the Nu2Ra+ Energy+Focus (12-pack) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

First up: Nu2Ra+ Energy+Focus . This liquid supplement elevates the mind thanks to caffeine derived from organic green coffee extract. This is straight up clean energy — so there will be zero crash! Reviewers confirm the power of the product, noting that it left them "hyper focused." A few shoppers admitted to being skeptical, but were pleasantly surprised with the "smooth boost" they received. Best of all, the sweet flavors were "surprisingly tasty." The options currently available are Orange + Cream, Fruit Punch and Green Apple. Something for every shopper — the aesthetically pleasing bottle design is just the cherry on top!

Get the Nu2Ra+ Relaxation and Nighttime Supplement for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

Now that your daily concentration woes are well on their way to being sorted, it's time to focus on night. This supplement is designed to promote overall relaxation once the sun sets, and it's particularly apt for those dealing with stress or a mind that won't stop racing. Your mood may be elevated with consistent use, and your quality of rest will improve — resulting in a more productive day. There are plenty of prescription medications to help with sleep, but this supplement packs a punch without the need to see a physician. At the moment, you can pick the nighttime supplement up in Blue Raspberry and Berry Fusion. With both day and night covered, it's clear that Nu2Ra may be what you need to get over the everyday hump. Peak productivity is just a few clicks away!

