ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ashley Judd Recalls Holding Mom Naomi Judd’s ‘Laboring Body’ as She Objects to the Release of Her Death Records

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSz5O_0hcni3gb00

Reflecting on her grief. Ashley Judd shared the harrowing details of discovering her mother, Naomi Judd , in her final moments. The country star died by suicide in April at the age of 76.

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We've Lost

Read article

“My beloved mother … who had come to believe that her mental illness would only get worse, never better, took her own life that day. The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights ,” Ashley, 54, wrote in an emotional essay for The New York Times published on Wednesday, August 31.

The Ruby in Paradise actress penned the personal statement to object to a Tennessee law “that generally allows police reports, including family interviews, from closed investigations to be made public.”

In the essay, the California native detailed her experience giving interviews to local police which “felt mandatory and imposed on me.”

She wrote, "I felt cornered and powerless as law enforcement officers began questioning me while the last of my mother’s life was fading. I wanted to be comforting her, telling her how she was about to see her daddy and younger brother as she ‘went away home,' as we say in Appalachia."

Ashley promoted the New York Times piece via Instagram, writing, “Today, I pour my soul into describing the four interviews I was given no choice in doing the day our beloved mother died , and why such material should remain private for all families in the devastation the follows suicide. We need better law enforcement procedures and laws that would allow suffering families and their deceased loved one more dignity around agonizingly intimate details of their suffering.”

Celebrities React to Naomi Judd's Death

Read article

Musician Brandi Carlile voiced her support in the comments. “This is beautifully written and could change everything about the way these things are conducted. Really feeling for you today,” she wrote.

Katie Couric also sang the Heat actress’ praises, commenting, “Beautiful, Ashley. Thinking about you so much. Thank you for writing this important piece.”

The Harvard alum explained in the essay how she and her family, including her sister, Wynonna Judd , filed a petition to prevent police records of their mother’s death from becoming public.

"This profoundly intimate personal and medical information does not belong in the press, on the internet or anywhere except in our memories," Ashley wrote. “We have asked the court to not release these documents not because we have secrets. We ask because privacy in death is a death with more dignity. And for those left behind, privacy avoids heaping further harm upon a family that is already permanently and painfully altered."

Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time

Read article

Naomi's death came one day before she and Wynonna, 58, were set to be inducted into the Country Hall of Fame . She is survived by her two daughters and her husband since 1989, Larry Strickland .

Comments / 6

JC
1d ago

I pray the family wins. This is a gross invasion of privacy for those that have lost loved ones in this (or any) manner

Reply
4
Related
Us Weekly

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death

Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
NASHVILLE, TN
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note

Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Larry Strickland
Person
Ashley Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Suicide#The New York Times
ComicBook

William Reynolds, Star of The F.B.I., Dies at 90

William Reynolds, an actor best known for appearing on The F.B.I. for six seasons, has passed away at the age of 90. According to Deadline, Reynolds died from non-COVID-19 complicated pneumonia. Though a regularly working actor throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Reynolds would give up the occupation entirely after finishing his work on The F.B.I., which he starred in from 1966 to 1974. He was previously married to actress Molly Sinclair until her death in 1992, the pair had two children, Carrie Reynolds Jones and Eric Reynolds. Our thoughts are with his surviving family during this difficult time.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Kathie Lee Gifford Says Being a Grandmother Is 'Beautiful,' Calls Grandson Frank a 'Wonderment'

Kathie Lee Gifford is loving her new chapter in life as a grandma. The TODAY show alum, 69, is currently reveling in her new title as "Bubbe" as a first-time grandma to grandson, Frank Michael, the first baby born to Kathie Lee's son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown. The baby boy, who was born in May, is named after the late Frank Gifford, Kathie Lee's husband and Cody and sister Cassidy Gifford's father.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Bruce Willis’ wife Emma copes with ‘paralyzing’ grief amid his aphasia

Emma Heming is “learning to live” alongside her grief after her husband Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis. The model, 44, posted an Instagram video of herself gardening and working out in honor of National Grief Awareness Day on Tuesday. “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Heming told her followers. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it.” The actress went on to share wisdom from Willis’ 31-year-old daughter, Scout, writing, “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Is Fighting To Save Her Home After The Actress Died Without A Will

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is requesting control over her estate after the actress died without a will.Heche's unexpected death came after the mom-of-two, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, crashed her vehicle into a two-story Los Angeles home on August 5. She suffered a severe brain injury and was pronounced dead on August 12.DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALSThe tragedy left her sons without a mother and her eldest child responsible for fighting for her landholdings in the court of law.On Wednesday, August 31, Laffoon filed paperwork in Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Luke Bell death: Country singer dies aged 32

Country singer Luke Bell has been found dead in Tuscon, Arizona, at the age of 32.Bell was believed to have been in Tuscon for a concert. A cause of death has not been disclosed.The musician’s death was confirmed to the blog Saving Country Music by Bell’s close friend Matt Kinman.Bell had been reported missing several days before he was found dead on Monday 29 August.Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Bell got his break in country music when he signed a record deal with Nashville-based label Thirty Tigers in 2016.Bell released his first self-titled album in 2012, before bringing out Don’t...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Opens up About Son Benjamin's Death in Emotional Essay

Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about life in the "unrelenting grip" of grief after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough. In honor of National Grief Awareness Day Tuesday, Presley, 54, penned a heartwrenching essay for PEOPLE about the difficult times she's faced since her son's death by suicide in 2020 at age 27, noting that while death and grief are "most unpopular" to talk about, they're inevitable parts of life.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

198K+
Followers
21K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy