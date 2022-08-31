Read full article on original website
Related
wvik.org
EM Council May Dissolve Tif
City Administrator Doug Maxeiner says the district was created in 2007, to help a developer build an apartment complex. It was supposed to last as long as 23 years, until 2030, but the property was recently sold to the Greater Metro Area Housing Authority which is tax exempt. "So it...
wvik.org
Pritzker Rallies QC Democrats
The governor says since he first took office, he's tried to protect workers - their right to safe workplaces, the right to organize, and for good pay. And he wants to make sure that's all protected when the workers rights amendment is on the ballot in November. "And folks in...
Comments / 1