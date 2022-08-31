ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 1

Related
wvik.org

EM Council May Dissolve Tif

City Administrator Doug Maxeiner says the district was created in 2007, to help a developer build an apartment complex. It was supposed to last as long as 23 years, until 2030, but the property was recently sold to the Greater Metro Area Housing Authority which is tax exempt. "So it...
EAST MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

Pritzker Rallies QC Democrats

The governor says since he first took office, he's tried to protect workers - their right to safe workplaces, the right to organize, and for good pay. And he wants to make sure that's all protected when the workers rights amendment is on the ballot in November. "And folks in...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy