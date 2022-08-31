ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Comments / 3

Cleora Yoshi Thomas
4d ago

What's there to investigate? It was declared non medical, there was no sign of impairment and EMS & fire dpt on site during the event didn't suspect or declare brake failure. I've seen them do More while working with less, open and shut cases, before considering "all the details ". During my brief visit inside wilson county jail I HEARD their stories. The utilization of discernment didn't take this long for countless other cases.... but there seems to be a distinct pattern on what gets prioritized and what falls by the wayside in Wilson County... #dontshootthemessenger

Reply
2
