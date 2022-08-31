Read full article on original website
KWQC
2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
FAIRPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed two people from Muscatine. According to an ISP report, 50-year-old Alexander Shoppa and 49-year-old Rachel Shoppa died after losing control of their Cadillac Escalade SUV on IA Highway 22 near Monroe St. in Fairport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
KWQC
No injuries after structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire that broke out Sunday in a Davenport home, according to a press release. Davenport fire officials say firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1600 block of West 4th Street at 11:58 a.m. with six fire trucks, a command vehicle, and a total of 19 personnel.
ourquadcities.com
Officers find 4 casings at Monday night gunfire scene
UPDATE: Police were dispatched after several calls about gunfire Monday night in the area of 38th Street and 16th Avenue in Rock Island. Callers reported hearing anywhere from five to 10 shots, a news release says. One caller reported two cars possibly chasing each other. The vehicles were described as white and gray passenger cars. Police found shell casings on 16th Avenue, from 37th to 38th Streets.
KCRG.com
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One motorcyclist is dead and another is hurt after crashing in Cedar County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says both Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east on the Old Lincoln Highway just east of Lowden when both motorcycles went off the road around 9:22 pm. One motorcyclist hit a road sign and was killed. The other suffered minor injuries. Police are still investigating what caused the motorcycles to crash.
One injured in shooting in Rock Island
Police in Rock Island need your help with a shooting and stolen car case. On Sunday, September 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a red vehicle involved but officers were unable to locate a […]
KWQC
Rock Island Police respond to shots fired Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police responded to the 2800 block of 8th Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired, according to a press release. Officials say officers at that time could not locate a scene or a red vehicle that witnesses had reported seeing being involved with the incident. A little later, at 11 a.m., a hospital reported a 16-year-old juvenile was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The child was uncooperative when questioned by investigators about the injury.
One arrested after gun thrown in Mississippi River
Rock Island Police were called to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue on Sunday, September 4 at approximately 7:05 p.m. regarding an armed subject. The caller reported that a suspect armed with a handgun was leaving the area in a blue Dodge Durango. Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it near the […]
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
ourquadcities.com
State Police: Driver had loaded gun, marijuana, open alcohol containers
A 29-year-old Anamosa, Iowa, driver – covered in blood – had a loaded gun, marijuana and open liquor in the car in Davenport, Iowa State Police say. Elaesha Morton faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
KCRG.com
Davenport woman charged for role in alercation that invovled 3 people being slashed in May
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have arrested a woman in connection to a physical disturbance that took place back in May 2022. On May 15th, officials responded to 1st and Main St. at approximately 1:52 am for a report of a disturbance. Responders arrived and no disturbance was located. Later, they learned that three victims from the incident were at Finley Hospital.
ourquadcities.com
East Moline celebrates Labor Day with parade
Hundreds came out for the Labor Day Parade in East Moline. A record number of entries honored the Labor Day holiday September 5, as union organizations, marching bands, elected officials, social service organizations and entertainment businesses from around the Quad Cities entertained and inspired parade attendees along the route.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by East Moline police on battery charge arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by East Moline police is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Stacy Smith, 37, was wanted by East Moline police for aggravated battery with a firearm. According to crime stoppers, Smith is being held in the Rock Island County Jail.
KCJJ
Cedar County motorcycle accident results in fatality
A weekend accident in Cedar County involving two motorcyclists has resulted in a fatality. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the incident occurred Sunday at approximately 9:20 pm. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles, one a 1987 model and the other from 2004, were heading eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway in Lowden...
Man arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm
On Sunday, September 4 at approximately 1:19 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside of a residence in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue. Witnesses reported that a subject at the residence had fired a gunshot at a vehicle. Officers identified 23-year-old Daquan S. Hickman as the suspect. […]
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect broke into home, tried to drag victim to stolen vehicle
An 18-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a teenager and tried to drag the victim to a stolen car. Elijha Miller faces felony charges of second-degree kidnapping of a victim under 18, first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – first offense, assault while participating in a felony and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Tractor Wars comes to Butterworth Center Sept. 15
In the early years of the 20th century, three industry titans were battling to see who would be the first to introduce a tractor that would revolutionize the farming industry. A best-selling author and Heritage Manager at John Deere will tell the public who won on September 15 at 7 p.m. at the Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street in Moline.
KCJJ
Semi driver identified in Wednesday morning accident on I-380
The Iowa State Patrol has identified the semi driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that sent the other driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. According to the accident report, which was released Wednesday night, 33-year-old Kevin Porter of Mansfield, Tennessee was stopped in traffic caused by an earlier accident on northbound I-380 near the Swisher exit around 8:30am. A 2019 Chevy Equinox then ran into the back of the semi. The driver of the Equinox, who has yet to be publicly identified pending notification of family, was airlifted to the UIHC. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
ourquadcities.com
Palmer College celebrates 125th anniversary
The first and largest chiropractic college in the world, Palmer College of Chiropractic is celebrating its 125th anniversary. More than 1,000 alumni from around the world will come to the QCA to celebrate the Palmer College’s 125th anniversary September 15-17. The I-74 bridge will be lit purple in honor of the college, and the cities of Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline and Rock Island will proclaim September 18, 2022 Palmer College of Chiropractic Day.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect, 18, strikes pole, tree; runs off
An 18-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he hit a utility pole and a tree with a stolen car. Jamel Neal faces a charge of first-degree theft, according to court records. Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded the intersection of West 13th Street...
ourquadcities.com
Ken Hyman Memorial 5K | Wildcat Den State Park
Organizer Tom Hanifan stopped by with all the details on how you can take part of an upcoming 5K trail run at Wildcat Den State Park in Muscatine.
