2022 ‘Big “I” ’ leadership conference comes to Cataract City. Destination Niagara USA and the Niagara Falls Convention Center will welcome independent insurance agents and brokers for the “Big ‘I’ Fall Leadership Conference” from Sept. 11-19. The conference is expected to draw approximately 400 independent insurance agents and brokers from across the U.S. to Niagara Falls for educational seminars, networking opportunities and meetings at both the convention center and the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO