i12tap U
6d ago
This is a good place. I hope and pray they get the donations they need. I've volunteered here many of times. Joe's is a good guy and helps and loves his community. please donate.
Ombudsmen volunteers needed to advocate for long-term care residents
Enroll in next training, as assistance is needed in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie & Niagara counties. Certification training will be held this fall for people interested in advocating for residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. The New York State Long-Term Care Ombudsman...
Multiple fall interfaith retreats at Stella Niagara's Center of Renewal
October retreats will be presented by three of Stella Niagara’s Sisters of St. Francis of Penance & Christian Charity, Holy Name Province. Organizers said, “With summer quickly coming to a close, fall is the perfect time to revitalize one’s perspectives through a retreat experience at Stella Niagara’s Center of Renewal.”
Independent Health Medical Office Building dedicated at ECMC
Independent Health contributed $1 million to ECMC’s capital campaign; renamed facility on ECMC health campus houses ECMC Family Health Center. Erie County Medical Center Corp. leaders on Tuesday joined representatives of Independent Health to dedicate the newly renamed Independent Health Medical Office Building, which houses ECMC Family Health Center and the Kaleida Health Kensington OB-GYN clinic on the institution’s Grider Street health campus.
Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University announces fall public programs
Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University (CAM) continues its mission of “connecting diverse audiences to art by inspiring creativity and learning within the campus community and beyond” with the release of its fall public programming schedule. The lineup marks the CAM’s first comprehensive public arts initiative since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
New school resource officers in Niagara County
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has recently appointed three new school resource officers (SRO) throughout the county for the upcoming school year. This brings the ranks of the SRO team to five. These deputies are assigned to Newfane Central School District, Niagara BOCES Vocational School, Wilson Central School District, Niagara...
Erie County Department of Health offers Stop The Bleed training as part of emergency preparedness activities
September is National Preparedness Month: ‘You are the help until help arrives’. As National Preparedness Month begins in September, the Erie County Department of Health is announcing expanded Stop the Bleed trainings through its Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP). “These Stop the Bleed classes teach how to...
Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame reveals 2022 inductees
The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame board of directors recently announced the Class of 2022: Ron Altbach, Gary Baker, Michael Civisca, Chris Tedesco, Pete Zito Sr., The Thurman Brothers Band, The Veltones Band, Marva Frails, Charles Reedy and Lawrence Ghougasian. In honor of the late Dr. Samuel “Saxman” Morreale,...
City of Buffalo Division of Parks and Recreation announces new hours & fee schedule for 2 indoor pools
The City of Buffalo’s indoor swimming pools will return to their pre-summer hours, starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, following a summer of free, extended hours. The city’s Cazenovia Park and Lovejoy pools were open on weekends, and expanded weekday schedules from July 1 through Labor Day in response to the extreme shortage of certified lifeguards, which forced Buffalo’s outdoor swimming and wading pools to remain closed this summer.
National & New York state insurance agents to network in Niagara Falls USA
2022 ‘Big “I” ’ leadership conference comes to Cataract City. Destination Niagara USA and the Niagara Falls Convention Center will welcome independent insurance agents and brokers for the “Big ‘I’ Fall Leadership Conference” from Sept. 11-19. The conference is expected to draw approximately 400 independent insurance agents and brokers from across the U.S. to Niagara Falls for educational seminars, networking opportunities and meetings at both the convention center and the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2022 winter tour: 'The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - The Best of TSO & More'
60-city tour begins Nov. 16, returns to Buffalo Dec. 22. Multi-Platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced the dates for its anticipated 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.” After its first year off the road in more than two decades, TSO made a triumphant return to touring in 2021 with a 25th anniversary celebration of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”
'Big R': Mateo Hope Street Stock King of the Hill set for Friday night
Labatt and Bailey Brothers Landscape and Snow Removal will present the Mateo Hope Street Stock King of the Hill this Friday night at the Ransomville Speedway. The racing card will also feature a $2,000 to win Big Block/Small Block Shootout, plus a Sportsman/Novice Shootout, and the final points race of the season for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks.
