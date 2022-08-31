Read full article on original website
What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
Daniel Garcia Calls Top AEW Star 'The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time'
Daniel Garcia believes one member of the AEW roster can lay claim to calling himself the greatest in-ring performer of all time. His answer may not surprise you, given that he's made it clear that he's idolized this former multiple-time champion. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Garcia explained why...
Darby Allin Reveals Stipulation Written Into Sting's Initial AEW Contract
The duo of Allin and Sting has become a hot act in AEW, but at first, they were limited to cinematic matches. It wasn't until Sting showed he could move around well and take bumps consistently that AEW allowed him to compete in matches in front of a live crowd, as Allin revealed on "DDP Snake Pit."
Triple H Expected To Bring Back Another Former Superstar On Tonight's Raw
This past week, a report dropped suggesting that WWE had been in contact with former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, with plans to have him return to the company after being let go in 2021. Strowman's return to the WWE was being viewed as a "when, not if" scenario, given the news that Triple H had taken over as Chief Content Officer of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
EC3 Claims That Former WWE Superstar Took Inappropriate Videos Of Wrestlers Without Their Permission
Patrick Clark Jr., who competed as Velveteen Dream in WWE, was recently arrested on charges of first-degree battery and trespassing. However, EC3 wasn't shocked to learn that his former colleague was in trouble with the law. While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, EC3 said that Clark Jr. "has a lot of demons in the closet" and went on to share a story about finding inappropriate videos of other wrestlers on his phone.
Karen Jarrett Recalls Working With Chyna In TNA
Karen Jarrett mostly served as an on-screen character during her career in wrestling, with her only match being when she teamed with real-life husband Jeff Jarrett to take on real-life ex-husband Kurt Angle and Chyna at TNA Sacrifice in 2011. It ended up being the late Chyna's final match. "'What...
Speculation Grows Over Identity Of The Joker At AEW All Out
During the Casino Ladder Match at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, a group of masked men came out and cleared the ring, allowing another masked man to climb the ladder and unhook the casino chip. Just the masked man revealed himself to be Stokely Hathaway, Rollingstones' classic song "Sympathy for the Devil" hit, and out came another masked man, The Joker, who walked into the ring and collected the chip from Hathaway.
Booker T Calls New WWE Champion 'A Diamond In The Rough'
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast Tuesday night to encourage fans not to underestimate one half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The former six-time world champion addressed comments from fans during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. One suggested WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez lacks "a good partner." Rodriguez and her partner, Aliyah, became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's "Monday Night RAW." The pair defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles, which were vacated in May by Naomi and Sasha Banks.
Colt Cabana Reacts To Tweets Following CM Punk's Press Scrum Comments
During the All Out post-show media scrum, newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a tirade against his former friend Colt Cabana. Punk didn't hold back, going into detail about real-life scenarios that the pair had encountered throughout the years, including the lawsuits they had against one another and the downfall of their friendship. Additionally, Punk criticized current AEW EVPs for spreading "lies and bulls***" in relation to the Cabana situation, and also furthered his real-life spat with "Hangman" Adam Page.
Gunther Praises Recent WWE Opponent As One Of The Best In A Decade
Gunther is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, having taken the gold from Ricochet after pinning him during the June 10 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The Austrian bruiser squashed Ricochet in their title rematch, but his most recent championship defense proved to be a far greater challenge. He went one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura on August 12, and the two had a highly praised match with Gunther getting the win.
Startup Wrestling Company Reportedly Sends Serious Offer To Bray Wyatt
Ever since WWE released Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) on July 31, 2021, there has been much speculation about when he is returning to WWE or when he will be going to other wrestling promotions. In a new report from Fightful Select, there is reportedly a standing offer from a "startup...
Kevin Nash Reveals What He Hates About AEW
AEW has become the second-largest wrestling organization in North America in just over three years of existence, right behind WWE who has been atop the mountain now for many years. However, many have criticisms of the product, including one two-time WWE Hall of Famer in Kevin Nash. "[AEW] roped me...
Backstage Update On What WWE Brand Braun Strowman Is Assigned To Internally
Last night, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return to the company on "WWE Raw." Although making a comeback on the red brand, he noted in a backstage interview that he would be heading to "WWE SmackDown" this Friday. It left many wondering which brand Strowman would ultimately be assigned to moving forward. Nevertheless, it appears we now have an answer. According to PWInsider, Strowman will be assigned to "SmackDown" moving forward. It's also said that Strowman will be a top babyface on the show.
Jade Cargill Says Bryan Danielson Got Her To Delete Twitter
Bryan Danielson is known for his disliking of social media, and he seems to be convincing his pupils to access their accounts less often as well. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Jade Cargill explained how Danielson was the one to convince her to take a break from Twitter and cut down on her screen time overall.
Backstage Update On Status Of WWE 24/7 Title
The WWE 24/7 Championship has not been featured much on television recently since the backstage changes in upper management following Vince McMahon's retirement. However, the title is being used at live events, with the belt changing hands at times throughout those shows. Despite that, according to a report from Fightful...
Backstage News On Butch And T-Bar's WWE Ring Names
Since Vince McMahon faded off into retirement and Triple H replaced him as the new man in charge of WWE creative, fans have wondered what it would mean for talent that were given different names than ones they had previously been known for. And with talent like Austin Theory and Matt Riddle getting their first names back, it's led to some wondering if talent such as Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, or T-Bar, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic, could be seeing a return of their old identities.
Tony Khan Explains Why He Brought MJF Back To AEW TV
AEW All Out 2022 was a newsworthy night to say the least, with the company crowning a new AEW Interim Women's Champion, a new AEW World Champion, and for the first time ever, AEW World Trios Champions. But of all the evening's biggest moments, the standout was the long-awaited return of AEWs biggest heel, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
