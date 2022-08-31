Read full article on original website
Nebraska town searches for soy crush plant, farmer says it could have large payoff
A Central Nebraska farmer says a new soy crushing facility could add value to his soybean crop and expand the state’s animal protein industry. Clay Govier of Broken Bow says demand for feedstocks that support renewable diesel is driving demand for a plant. “We’re going to add value instead of exporting whole soybeans to China or wherever they’re going. I think it’s going to make that soybean a lot more valuable in the state of Nebraska and nationwide.”
Wisconsin crops slightly behind but doing well
Wisconsin crops are doing well, but a bit behind schedule. USDA reporters say 86% of the state’s corn is in the dough stage with 44% now dented. That’s a week behind last year, but only a day behind average. Seventy-eight percent of the state’s corn is reported to be good to excellent.
Winter wheat planting begins in South Dakota
The USDA says South Dakota farmers have started planting winter wheat. The weekly crop progress report on Tuesday says winter wheat was two percent planted as of Sunday, near three percent last year, and equal to the average pace. Ninety-seven percent of spring wheat has been harvested, two percentage points...
Wisconsin might set a state corn yield record
Corn yields are expected to be down in many states, but not in Wisconsin. USDA statistician Greg Bussler tells Brownfield the Badger state is ahead of the national yield average. “Our August 1 forecast for Wisconsin is 185 bushels per acre, which is a record for the State of Wisconsin. That’s up five bushels from last year. Nationally, the corn yield is estimated at 175.4 bushels per acre.”
Intense, late-season heat wave pattern covers the western-half of the Nation
Across the Corn Belt, recent rainfall across the eastern half of the region is benefiting immature corn and soybeans. However, unfavorable dryness persists in parts of the western Corn Belt, where summer crops are maturing more quickly amid hot, dry conditions. Monday’s high temperatures will remain below 80°F in much of the eastern Corn Belt—but could reach 100°F in parts of Nebraska and South Dakota.
Illinois crop conditions inch forward ahead of harvest
Illinois crop conditions improved last week as farmers prepare for harvest. Based on USDA data, this is the first week to week increase in over a month as both corn and soybean conditions had been on a steady decline throughout August. As of Sunday, Illinois corn is rated 71% good...
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million for crop insurance fraud
A Northeast Nebraska farmer has been ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for profiting off a fraudulent crop insurance claim. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska says Ross Nelson of Newman Grove provided false losses of soybeans and corn when he filed a claim in 2015 to an authorized insurance provider.
