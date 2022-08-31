A Central Nebraska farmer says a new soy crushing facility could add value to his soybean crop and expand the state’s animal protein industry. Clay Govier of Broken Bow says demand for feedstocks that support renewable diesel is driving demand for a plant. “We’re going to add value instead of exporting whole soybeans to China or wherever they’re going. I think it’s going to make that soybean a lot more valuable in the state of Nebraska and nationwide.”

