Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be back in Brown County on the second and third Tuesdays. Foster will be available from 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 13th and 20th at the Homer White American Legion Post #66 in Hiawatha. During 2022, so far, Foster has assisted more than 40 area Veterans, their families or survivors. No appointment is necessary to stop in with any questions on VA benefits and services.

BROWN COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO