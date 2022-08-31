A Dunkirk man is facing a litany of charges after a motorcycle pursuit last weekend in the city. On August 28th, Dunkirk Police saw a northbound motorcycle on Maple Avenue driving erratically and in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws. Officers tried to pull over the operator, 21-year-old Erick Rivera-Cosme, but he allegedly failed to comply. Officers say they saw Rivera-Cosme stop in between houses in the 500 block of Columbus Avenue. They tried to contact him, but he allegedly fled again while driving on the sidewalk at a high rate of speed. A short time later, Rivera-Cosme was seen in the area of Columbus Avenue and East 6th Street, and he was taken into custody. Rivera-Cosme was charged with reckless driving, 2nd-degree obstruction, failure to comply, improper plates, unregistered vehicle, operating without insurance, driving without a proper license, driving on/across a sidewalk, and speed not reasonable and prudent. He was released with an appearance ticket and several traffic tickets.

