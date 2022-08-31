Read full article on original website
Related
chautauquatoday.com
Vehicle complaint leads to Dunkirk man's arrest for felony DWI
A Dunkirk man is facing felony DWI after a vehicle complaint in the village of Brocton Sunday evening. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office arrested 58-year-old David Blodgett after an investigation into the complaint on West Main Street shortly after 8:30 PM. Besides felony DWI, Blodgett was also charged with driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Blodgett was processed and released with tickets directing him to appear in Portland Town Court at a later date.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Wanted In Connection With Randolph Area Break-in, Dispute Arrested
COLD SPRING, NY (WNY News Now) – A man wanted by authorities for nearly a year in connection with a home break-in and domestic dispute in the Randolph area has been arrested. New York State Police report 27-year-old Jonathan Wright was taken into custody on Saturday. In October 2021,...
'Suspicious vehicle' report leads to drug arrest in Sullivan County
Cherry Township, Pa. — A call in to State Police at Laporte regarding a suspicious vehicle led authorities to canvass an area along the 11000 block of Route 87 in Cherry Township, Sullivan County, on August 28 around 8 p.m. Police stopped a black Dodge Caravan bearing New York plates for "observed traffic violations," and identified a 46-year-old female from Arcade, New York behind the wheel. Drugs were allegedly in plain view, and the operator consented to a further search of the vehicle. Police found two glass jars, one containing suspected marijuana, another containing suspected psychedelic mushrooms, police wrote. Both were siezed. The woman was taken into custody and will be charged in Sullivan County court.
chautauquatoday.com
Wanted man arrested in Jamestown
A Randolph man who was wanted on charges stemming from a domestic dispute in Steamburg in October 2021, was located in Jamestown on Saturday. State Police in Jamestown say that 27-year-old Jonathan Wright was wanted on charges for criminal trespass in the 2nd degree and criminal mischief in the 4th degree. Troopers arrested Wright after he was taken into custody by Jamestown Police on an unrelated charge. Wright was processed at SP Jamestown, arraigned in Conewango Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Cold Spring Town Court later this month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chautauquatoday.com
Ripley man arrested during warrant check in Brocton
A Ripley man who was wanted on active warrants out of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Westfield Police Department was located last Tuesday during a warrant check in the village of Brocton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies conducted the warrant check at a residence on Old Mill Road where they located 33-year-old Dennis Cash Jr. in the backyard. Cash was additionally charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree after he was allegedly discovered to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
erienewsnow.com
Randolph Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – A 36-year-old man is accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Randolph over the weekend. Daniel Visker was arrested for third-degree assault on Sunday. Following an investigation by New York State Police, troopers accused Visker of grabbing the victim’s hair,...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Found Slumped Over Wheel Of Vehicle, Charged With DWI
PANAMA, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man is accused of driving while intoxicated after he was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in the Town of Panama. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 43-year-old Henry Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes was stopped...
wesb.com
Thieves “Trade in” Bikes for Jeep in Salamanca
Two vehicle thieves decided to trade up in Salamanca, swapping their bikes for a Jeep. A vehicle owner in Salamanca reported her green Jeep stolen and two bicycles, presumably owned by the thieves, left in its place. You can see a photo of the Jeep at WESB.com. Anyone with information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnynewsnow.com
Three Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Late-night Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three men are facing charges after police allegedly recovered several illicit drugs during a late-night traffic stop on Saturday in Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cherry and West Third Street downtown. Following an investigation, it...
chautauquatoday.com
Ripley Man Charged with DWAI-Drugs After Crash
An investigation into a one-vehicle crash early Thursday led to impaired driving charges for a Ripley man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Welch Hill Road in the Town of Ripley shortly after 1:00 AM and found the vehicle lodged in a ditch. Deputies determined that the driver, 71-year-old Timothy McBride, was allegedly impaired by drugs. McBride was arrested on charges of DWI, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and backing unsafely. He was later released with tickets to appear in Ripley Town Court at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
Stockton Man Accused of Pulling Machete in Altercation
A Stockton man was arrested on several charges after an investigation into an altercation early Sunday in the Town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on County Route 380 shortly before 1:15 AM and found that 30-year-old Justin Grant was involved in an argument with multiple subjects. Grant is accused of pulling a machete out on another person and threatening to harm that person. Deputies add that the incident took place in front of children who were inside the residence at that time. Grant was charged with 2nd-degree menacing, 2nd-degree aggravated harassment, 2nd-degree harassment, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
chautauquatoday.com
Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Jamestown Traffic Stop
Jamestown Police arrested three men on drug charges following a traffic stop early Friday on the city's west side. Officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Lafayette Street and West 4th Street after it performed an improper turn shortly after 4:00 AM. A subsequent investigation determined that the driver, Markeel Hilson, allegedly had a suspended license. Officers say a search of the vehicle located a quantity of cocaine, a digital scale, and cash. Hilson and two passengers, 32-year-old Brandon Hogg and Daryle Tyson, were taken into custody on charges of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Hilson was additionally charged with 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and improper turn. All three were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and were held pending arraignment. Hogg is currently being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Woman Charged With DWI, Accused Of Driving Wrong-way On I-86
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of driving while intoxicated after allegedly fleeing police while driving the wrong-way on Interstate-86 in Chautauqua County. New York State Police arrested Jessica Keeler on Saturday. Troopers accused Keeler of driving east in the westbound lane from...
chautauquatoday.com
Wrong-way driver arrested on I-86
A Jamestown woman is facing DWI after driving east in the westbound lane for several miles on I-86. State Police and Ellicott Police units responded to I-86 on Saturday for a report of the vehicle traveling the wrong way from Exit 10. Ellicott Police confirmed the vehicle's speed to be 100 mph and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to comply, but was eventually stopped at Exit 14 in Kennedy. Troopers arrested the driver, 30-year-old Jessica Keeler, after failing several standard field sobriety tests and transported her to SP Jamestown where she refused to provide a breath sample. Keeler was then processed and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
wnynewsnow.com
Stockton Man Accused Of Threatening Others With Machete
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Stockton man is accused of threatening others with a machete during an altercation in Chautauqua County overnight. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Rt. 380 in the Town of Stockton just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.
chautauquatoday.com
Motorcycle Pursuit Leads to Charges for Dunkirk Man
A Dunkirk man is facing a litany of charges after a motorcycle pursuit last weekend in the city. On August 28th, Dunkirk Police saw a northbound motorcycle on Maple Avenue driving erratically and in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws. Officers tried to pull over the operator, 21-year-old Erick Rivera-Cosme, but he allegedly failed to comply. Officers say they saw Rivera-Cosme stop in between houses in the 500 block of Columbus Avenue. They tried to contact him, but he allegedly fled again while driving on the sidewalk at a high rate of speed. A short time later, Rivera-Cosme was seen in the area of Columbus Avenue and East 6th Street, and he was taken into custody. Rivera-Cosme was charged with reckless driving, 2nd-degree obstruction, failure to comply, improper plates, unregistered vehicle, operating without insurance, driving without a proper license, driving on/across a sidewalk, and speed not reasonable and prudent. He was released with an appearance ticket and several traffic tickets.
wellsvillesun.com
Update on horrific fatal accident on 417 as one teen died, one teen has been upgraded, link to GoFundMe accounts
A photo of Kayden Joseph Belleisle from the GoFundMe page. Three bystanders were struck by a car after a horrific accident on State Route 417 in Portville on Saturday at 1 a.m. An Olean teen died at the scene. A teenage girl who was in critical condition has been upgraded...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Accusing of Shoving Woman, Causing Her to Fall & Hit Her Head During Domestic Dispute
SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 63-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a female during a domestic dispute in Summerville Borough. Court documents indicate Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 63-year-old Donald Leroy Espy Jr., of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on August 17.
chautauquatoday.com
Randolph Man Arraigned on Charges from Domestic Incident
A Randolph man was arrested this week on multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on August 3rd. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies took 35-year-old Charles Riddell into custody on a warrant out of Randolph Town Court following a traffic stop Tuesday night on I-86 in the Town of Randolph. He was arraigned on charges of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment, and was then released on his own recognizance.
explore venango
Police: Woman Assaults Husband After He Asks to Stay in the House Because He’s ‘Tired of Living in the Shed’
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an area woman who assaulted her husband during a domestic dispute in Cherrytree Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Rebecca Margaret Kight, of Titusville, on Sunday, August 28, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Comments / 1