Kayshon Boutte Scrubs LSU Content From Social Media After Loss to FSU
Could the preseason All-American be on the outs in Baton Rouge?
LSU football gets brutal Maason Smith news after loss to Florida State
The Brian Kelly era didn’t quite start out the way LSU football fans hoped, as the Tigers were bested by the Florida State Seminoles 24-23 on Sunday night. To make matters worse, one of the Tigers’ best players, defensive lineman Maason Smith, left the game with a knee injury that occurred while he was celebrating […] The post LSU football gets brutal Maason Smith news after loss to Florida State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Herbstreit Says He Feels 'Awful' For 1 Team, Head Coach Following Opening Weekend
There was no shortage of drama and heartbreak in Week 1 of the college football season. But nothing was crazier than what transpired during Sunday night's LSU vs. Florida State game. The Seminoles blocked the Tigers' game-tying extra point with no time left on the clock to win the game....
LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions
The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge did not start on the right foot, with the LSU Tigers painfully losing to the Florida State Seminoles Sunday night, 24-23. LSU football had the golden opportunity to send the game to overtime, but the ‘Noles blocked a late-game punt by the Tigers to come away with a […] The post LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What's Next For LSU WR Kayshon Boutte?
The All-American receiver looks to shake back on Saturday, block out the noise
Brian Kelly sought LSU football's demands, so hold him to Nick Saban standard | Opinion
Brian Kelly might still be getting his bearings in the Bayou, but he’s no stranger to expectations. No need to temper expectations in Year 1.
LSU Falls to Florida State 24-23 in Heartbreaking Fashion
Seminoles' offensive attack too much for Tigers, offensive line woes plague Tigers
LeBron James, Jalen Ramsey, stars react to insane ending in LSU loss to Florida State
LeBron James, Jalen Ramsey and the whole sports world were in awe of what was definitely the wildest finish of the college football weekend. The Florida State Seminoles narrowly beat LSU football on Sunday, and the 24-23 scoreline certainly gave hints of the wild ending it had. FSU had a comfortable 24-10 lead after a […] The post LeBron James, Jalen Ramsey, stars react to insane ending in LSU loss to Florida State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Virginia Football: 8 Observations From UVA's Season-Opening Win
What we learned about the Cavaliers as they opened the Tony Elliott era with a victory over the Spiders
Report: LSU’s Maason Smith Tears ACL in Bizarre Celebration Injury
The standout defensive lineman was named to the freshman All-American team in 2021 and is a former five-star recruit.
