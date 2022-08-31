ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

LSU football gets brutal Maason Smith news after loss to Florida State

The Brian Kelly era didn’t quite start out the way LSU football fans hoped, as the Tigers were bested by the Florida State Seminoles 24-23 on Sunday night. To make matters worse, one of the Tigers’ best players, defensive lineman Maason Smith, left the game with a knee injury that occurred while he was celebrating […] The post LSU football gets brutal Maason Smith news after loss to Florida State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions

The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge did not start on the right foot, with the LSU Tigers painfully losing to the Florida State Seminoles Sunday night, 24-23. LSU football had the golden opportunity to send the game to overtime, but the ‘Noles blocked a late-game punt by the Tigers to come away with a […] The post LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Jalen Ramsey, stars react to insane ending in LSU loss to Florida State

LeBron James, Jalen Ramsey and the whole sports world were in awe of what was definitely the wildest finish of the college football weekend. The Florida State Seminoles narrowly beat LSU football on Sunday, and the 24-23 scoreline certainly gave hints of the wild ending it had. FSU had a comfortable 24-10 lead after a […] The post LeBron James, Jalen Ramsey, stars react to insane ending in LSU loss to Florida State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caesars Entertainment Opens Two State-of-the-Art Caesars Sportsbook Locations and a Brand-New World Series of Poker Room in Louisiana

Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City add nearly 20,000 square feet of world-class amenities. NEW ORLEANS and BOSSIER CITY, La., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new era of sports betting and poker play was ushered in this week with the grand openings of spectacular spaces at two Louisiana-based casinos. Part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino each made history by opening state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook locations at their resorts. In addition, Harrah’s debuted the largest poker room in Louisiana with its grand opening of the new World Series of Poker Room.
