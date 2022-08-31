ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

Register Citizen

Ridgefield Public Schools celebrates convocation

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ridgefield Public Schools celebrated convocation last week. Convocation is the annual kick-off to the school year—where faculty come together to celebrate the "vocation" of teaching. The celebratory atmosphere of school mascots, cheerleaders, and balloons was matched by the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Security guard struck at Simsbury High School: Police

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are searching for the person who allegedly struck a security guard in the Simsbury High School parking lot. According to the Simsbury police, officers were awaiting the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child. When the parent arrived, he spoke to police […]
SIMSBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Brazilian flag to be raised in Danbury to celebrate Brazil’s independence, other highlights

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Longtime Danbury resident celebrating her 100th birthday with family, and friends. Danbury resident Marietta Molinaro Bailey will celebrate her 100th birthday with her family and friends on Sept. 11. Bailey is an active member of the Danbury Senior Center, as well as part of the knitting club at the Danbury library. She still has vegetable and flower gardens, and also is a member of the quilting club, making quilts for cancer patients. She enjoys walking the Danbury Fair mall.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Will Glenbrook Community Center become an income-restricted apartment complex?

STAMFORD — The city’s Board of Representatives on Tuesday is expected to discuss a proposal to redevelop the former Glenbrook Community Center into an income-restricted apartment complex. The board’s Legislative and Rules Committee last month voted 4-3 in opposition to the property sale that would pave the way...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford’s rapidly deteriorating Hunt center heads toward demolition despite efforts to save it

STAMFORD — The city is moving forward with plans to knock down the long-vacant and neglected Hunt center that sits in Courtland Park. Historic preservationists say it’s a shame. A part of the complex was once a carriage house, built on the estate of a wealthy Stamford resident around 1865. The building was later a home for the Stamford Museum and then a recreation center, with its name honoring a longtime superintendent of recreation, Edward Hunt. It has been vacant for decades.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Asian American Cultural Center officially opens in Milford

MILFORD — Residents can now get a taste of Asian American culture right in Milford. The New England Asian American Cultural Center — led by president Jack Guo and co-founders Xiaolei Cheng and Shirley Chock — officially opened its 49 Research Drive location with a grand opening last week.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

East Hampton zoning commission developing pot regulations before moratorium expires

EAST HAMPTON — With its cannabis moratorium set to expire next month, the Planning and Zoning Commission has embarked on crafting new regulations for the adult-use market. In July, the Town Council voted 5-0-1 to allow the board to begin the process of creating regulations for all eight license categories of recreational cannabis. The vote effectively signaled that a majority of council members approved of allowing those establishments to operate in East Hampton.
EAST HAMPTON, CT
WTNH

Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Oakland Terrace on Sunday afternoon. The victim, a male in his 20s, was transported to the hospital for treatment. Hartford police believe that the shots came from a passing vehicle. Stay with News 8 for more updates as they become available.
HARTFORD, CT
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

