Ridgefield Public Schools celebrates convocation
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ridgefield Public Schools celebrated convocation last week. Convocation is the annual kick-off to the school year—where faculty come together to celebrate the "vocation" of teaching. The celebratory atmosphere of school mascots, cheerleaders, and balloons was matched by the...
After July fire, a look inside rehabbed New Milford High School as teachers gear up for first day
NEW MILFORD — Kaitlyn Pierce, who will be starting her second year teaching math at New Milford High School, said a lot has changed at the school since she left at the start of summer vacation. While she’s in the same classroom as she was last year, the entire...
Former Bridgeport staffer John Ricci sues over Fairfield U., diocese college plan
BRIDGEPORT — John Ricci, a longtime municipal employee and political insider, has filed a lawsuit to block efforts by Fairfield University and the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese to open a new college at the latter’s former St. Ambrose Catholic School. “I’m an adjoining property owner and I think...
Identity of Waterbury homicide victim still unknown
The shooting occurred at the Lit Ultra Lounge Saturday morning just before 2. Waterbury Police and the CT Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are working to positively identify the homicide victim.
Security guard struck at Simsbury High School: Police
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are searching for the person who allegedly struck a security guard in the Simsbury High School parking lot. According to the Simsbury police, officers were awaiting the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child. When the parent arrived, he spoke to police […]
Brazilian flag to be raised in Danbury to celebrate Brazil’s independence, other highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Longtime Danbury resident celebrating her 100th birthday with family, and friends. Danbury resident Marietta Molinaro Bailey will celebrate her 100th birthday with her family and friends on Sept. 11. Bailey is an active member of the Danbury Senior Center, as well as part of the knitting club at the Danbury library. She still has vegetable and flower gardens, and also is a member of the quilting club, making quilts for cancer patients. She enjoys walking the Danbury Fair mall.
Will Glenbrook Community Center become an income-restricted apartment complex?
STAMFORD — The city’s Board of Representatives on Tuesday is expected to discuss a proposal to redevelop the former Glenbrook Community Center into an income-restricted apartment complex. The board’s Legislative and Rules Committee last month voted 4-3 in opposition to the property sale that would pave the way...
Stamford’s rapidly deteriorating Hunt center heads toward demolition despite efforts to save it
STAMFORD — The city is moving forward with plans to knock down the long-vacant and neglected Hunt center that sits in Courtland Park. Historic preservationists say it’s a shame. A part of the complex was once a carriage house, built on the estate of a wealthy Stamford resident around 1865. The building was later a home for the Stamford Museum and then a recreation center, with its name honoring a longtime superintendent of recreation, Edward Hunt. It has been vacant for decades.
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Fairfield’s Operation Hope looks for new home as Great Hunger Museum gets ready to relocate
FAIRFIELD — Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum’s planned move to Fairfield has created a sense of urgency to Operation Hope’s own plans to find a new headquarters. The Fairfield-based nonprofit’s administrative offices and pantry are now located in the space at 636 Old Post Road the museum plans to someday occupy.
St. Vincent De Paul Middletown bids farewell to longtime food pantry program manager
MIDDLETOWN — St. Vincent De Paul Middletown staff, volunteers and members of the community bid farewell last week to longtime Amazing Grace Food Pantry program manager Kathleen Kelly, who was described as a person of “deep faith” and “great integrity.”. Common Councilman Anthony Mangiafico stopped by...
Asian American Cultural Center officially opens in Milford
MILFORD — Residents can now get a taste of Asian American culture right in Milford. The New England Asian American Cultural Center — led by president Jack Guo and co-founders Xiaolei Cheng and Shirley Chock — officially opened its 49 Research Drive location with a grand opening last week.
New Milford expands 9/11 memorial in time for ceremony: ‘True meaning of paying respects’
NEW MILFORD — The town is putting the finishing touches on an expanded memorial honoring the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The project included moving the town’s prior monument and creating a memorial space that is two- to- three-times larger than the old one. It is expected to be completed by the town’s annual ceremony on 9/11.
East Hampton zoning commission developing pot regulations before moratorium expires
EAST HAMPTON — With its cannabis moratorium set to expire next month, the Planning and Zoning Commission has embarked on crafting new regulations for the adult-use market. In July, the Town Council voted 5-0-1 to allow the board to begin the process of creating regulations for all eight license categories of recreational cannabis. The vote effectively signaled that a majority of council members approved of allowing those establishments to operate in East Hampton.
Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Oakland Terrace on Sunday afternoon. The victim, a male in his 20s, was transported to the hospital for treatment. Hartford police believe that the shots came from a passing vehicle. Stay with News 8 for more updates as they become available.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Madison fires three police officers, including two woman suing department for discrimination
MADISON — Town officials have voted to fire three officers in the Madison Police Department — including two female officers who filed a discrimination lawsuit last year — who had been accused of “harassing and unprofessional conduct,” the department said in a statement Friday. The...
Modern housing and retail pictures emerge for downtown Danbury as new master nears completion
DANBURY — A Main Street parking lot could be transformed into modern apartments and shops, and a stretch of White Street automotive uses could be converted into contemporary retail and rental units under a master plan for the next 10 years that is nearing completion. The theoretical developments, which...
‘Alarming:’ CT state police, DOT urge drivers to slow down as deadly crashes increase
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Speeding on Connecticut’s roads and highways is still up from pre-COVID-19 levels, state officials said, warning motorists of the dangers of traveling too fast. Josh Morgan, a spokesperson with the state Department of Transportation, said safety in transportation...
