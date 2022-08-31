ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Truck hits retaining wall, spills alfredo sauce across Tennessee highway

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9AWZ_0hcnh2lf00

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway near downtown Memphis, Tenn., was closed for hours after a truck hit a retaining wall and spilled its load of alfredo sauce across the roadway.

Memphis police said the truck crashed into a retaining wall about 4:43 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, near McLemore Avenue, and spilled its load of alfredo sauce.

All southbound lanes were closed for clean-up and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane when some of the sauce spilled into the other side of the highway.

One person was reported to have been treated for minor injuries.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
NEW MADRID, MO
WREG

One critical after South Parkway shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Sunday off South Parkway East in South Memphis. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time, and it is now an active investigation. If you know anything about this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TSU community remembers student killed in car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Overton Park search connected to missing jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alfredo#Memphis Police#Retaining Wall#Spills#Traffic Accident
whiterivernow.com

Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
MANILA, AR
actionnews5.com

Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The accused kidnapper’s brother was arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant. On Saturday, investigators executed a search warrant on S. Orleans St., the home of Mario Abston. Investigators found a semi-automatic handgun, a scale with a bag of heroin and fentanyl. When Abston...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Victim tracks down stolen car, suspect caught after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say a man used an AirTag to track down his stolen car Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said it started when officers responded to a stolen vehicle call at the St. Regis Apartments on Poplar Avenue at 5:25 p.m. The victim told officers he parked his Hyundai […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
actionnews5.com

Man shoots suspect that kidnapped him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shoots the suspect who kidnapped him after fighting to gain gun control. On August 31, 2022, at 10:15 p.m. Police responded to an Aggravated Assault case on Lamar Avenue. The victim advised Memphis Police that he was parked on Lamar Avenue when the suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New court date for man convicted in 2016 murder pushed back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis judge will not revisit the life sentence of a man convicted of murder until a later time. Kwasi Corbin is serving a life sentence for the death of Myneshia Johnson, a mother, and soon-to-be high school graduate. She was shot and killed near Beale...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis singer charged with shooting at ex-husband’s girlfriend in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis singer is accused of shooting at her soon-to-be-divorced husband’s girlfriend over the weekend. A woman told police she and her friend were leaving the Hotworxs Gym on Germantown Road in Cordova Saturday afternoon when Stefanie Bolton-Bernard drove up to them “yelling obscenities.” Police say the woman got into her car before […]
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Memphis player hilariously tackles his own teammate vs. Mississippi State

Memphis didn’t have the greatest opening weekend. The Tigers were blitzed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening. By game’s end, following a 50-minute lightning delay, the Tigers fell 49-23. Nothing seemed to go the Tigers’ way. I mean, no wonder! The Tigers’ running backs were being...
STARKVILLE, MS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
440K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy