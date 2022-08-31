WATCH: Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks Post-Practice Interview

Hear from UVA wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks ahead of Saturday's season-opener against Richmond

Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks met with the media after practice on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming season and the opening game against Richmond on Saturday.

Watch the full interview with Dontayvion Wicks in the video below:

UVA WR Dontayvion Wicks previews Richmond (; 3:49)

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia football storylines

WATCH: Virginia OC Des Kitchings Previews Season Opener vs. Richmond

WATCH: Virginia DB Darrius Bratton Pre-Richmond Press Conference

WATCH: Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong Previews the Start of the Season

WATCH: Virginia HC Tony Elliott Previews Season Opener vs. Richmond

Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Season-Opener vs. Richmond

Virginia Football 2022 Season Preview: Offense