WATCH: Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks Post-Practice Interview

By Matt Newton
 6 days ago

Hear from UVA wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks ahead of Saturday's season-opener against Richmond

Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks met with the media after practice on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming season and the opening game against Richmond on Saturday.

Watch the full interview with Dontayvion Wicks in the video below:

UVA WR Dontayvion Wicks previews Richmond (; 3:49)

