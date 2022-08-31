ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Looking at the Week 2 high school football schedule for Iowa City-area teams

By Raven Moore, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YpdSp_0hcngUgf00

Here's a look at the Week 1 matchups for Iowa City-area high school football. All games but one take place Friday evening at 7:15 p.m. Clear Creek Amana vs. Independence is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

City High (0-1) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-1)

After all of the pomp and circumstance surrounding last week's "Clash at Kinnick," City High found itself on the losing end vs. Liberty 36-19.

The Little Hawks' offense was stifled for much of the game, other than the second quarter when they scored all 19 of their points. Junior quarterback Drew Larson accounted for all three of the team's touchdowns and threw for 328 yards. Senior linebacker Ben Kueter was all over the field, leading the team with 12 tackles and three tackles for loss.

The J-Hawks had a tough go of things in their season opener as well, taking a 47-6 loss to Cedar Rapids Washington. Collectively, the team had minus-18 yards and committed three turnovers. Their defense managed to make highlights, including a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by junior cornerback Tyler Huston.

After a shaky performance last week, the Little Hawks' defense has a prime opportunity to return to form against the J-Hawks and have a statement-making performance.

Clear Creek Amana (1-0) vs. Independence (1-0)

After a great team performance in Clear Creek Amana's season-opening 26-0 win against Marion, CCA hopes that its momentum can carry over against a tough Independence team.

Senior quarterback Jackson Schmidt shined in his new starting role in which he threw for 127 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 80 yards and a score. Another dual-threat worth noting was sophomore tight end/defensive end Brody Clubb, who led the team with 57 receiving yards while also racking up 8.5 tackles and a sack.

Speaking of big wins, Independence gave Maquoketa several problems in a 44-9 victory. Senior quarterback Mitchell Johnson threw for four touchdowns, and junior running back Trey Weber rushed for an astounding 242 yards.

While Independence's offensive prowess could spell problems for the Clippers, one must not ignore that CCA boasts one of the best defensive fronts in Class 4A. If the Clippers can replicate their stinginess from the game against Marion, they have a shot to start the year 2-0.

Liberty (1-0) vs. Linn-Mar (1-0)

Liberty had a strong performance in a Week 1 victory over City High at Kinnick Stadium, 36-19.

Their new starting quarterback, junior Graham Beckman, put on a show in his first start, gaining 282 yards (passing and rushing) and four touchdowns. Liberty's defense was just as effective, forcing three turnovers, including a game-sealing interception by senior defensive back Amari Thigpen.

Linn-Mar shut out Muscatine 41-0. Junior tight end Keaton Roskop was the driving force with his three catches being touchdowns and going for 116 yards. Defensively, they lived in Muscatine's offensive backfield where they had seven tackles for loss.

While it will be a tough task for Liberty to replicate its season-opening performance, the Lightning have all the tools to pull out another tough win. As a more pass-happy offense than Muscatine, Liberty can force Linn-Mar to respect its receivers rather than load the box. In doing that, it should create more opportunities for the run game.

Iowa City Regina (0-1) vs. West Liberty (0-1)

Regina's 31-0 loss to Williamsburg last Friday was a shock to a team that rarely gets handled so decisively.

The Regals' offense was stifled all game, particularly on the ground where they had minus-42 rushing yards on 20 rushing attempts. Their passing game produced 68 yards but also threw two interceptions. Junior wide receiver Jackson Neave was one of the team's few bright spots after catching five passes for 57 yards. Junior defensive back Gentry Dumont picked off a pass.

West Liberty's debut was no better after it suffered a 42-0 loss at the hands of Solon.

Solon (1-0) vs. Mount Vernon (1-0)

Speaking of blowouts, Solon had an unrelenting performance against West Liberty, winning 42-0.

The Spartans' rushing attack was the highlight of the game, as they rushed for 234 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Junior running back Brett White led the way with 114 yards and a touchdown. He also was a stalwart defensively where he had 6.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and an interception. The team also had two sacks courtesy of defensive linemen Zeb Kleinsmith and Ben Kampman.

Mount Vernon had a shutout victory of its own, beating Anamosa 28-0. Senior running back Henry Ryan was a menace, rushing for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Junior linebacker Jackson Jasper was a nuisance in Anamosa's backfield with 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss.

While the excitement for rivalry games is always high, the game has even more intrigue for Solon. If the Spartans can notch the win, this would be the 20th straight year that the Spartans have beaten the Mustangs.

Iowa City West (0-1) vs. Muscatine (0-1)

Despite showing flashes of brilliance against Cedar Rapids Kennedy, West High's inconsistencies cost the Trojans the game 28-19.

Sophomore quarterback Jack Wallace's connection to wide receiver Christian Janis was on full display, connecting for six catches, 170 yards and three touchdowns. While the score may not reflect it, the defense made valuable plays too, including an interception in the end zone by sophomore defensive back Mason Woods.

Muscatine suffered a 41-0 loss to Linn-Mar. The Muskies' biggest offensive weapon was junior running back Ty Cozard, who rushed for 101 yards.

Learning from their mistakes from a week ago, the Trojans have a shot to turn out a much more balanced performance.

Raven Moore covers high school sports for the Iowa City Press-Citizen. You can reach her at RSMoore@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Raven_XReport.

Comments / 0

Related
KCJJ

Two men arrested after reported fight in restroom at local high school football game

Two men have been arrested after a reported fight inside a restroom at a local high school football game. According to Washington County dispatch records, just after 8:00 Friday night a caller reported being attacked in the men’s room at the Highland vs. Columbus game on Vine Avenue. The victim was not injured, and reported the suspect had likely fled towards Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, IA
KCRG.com

Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok after rolling her SUV on a county road Sunday night. It happened around 9:34 p.m. Sunday night at E Urbana Road and Blue Creek Road. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Dezstanee Brown had been traveling east on E Urbana Road close to Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on its top. Center Point Ambulance transported Brown to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
LINN COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Muscatine, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Iowa City, IA
Football
City
Williamsburg, IA
City
Maquoketa, IA
City
Solon, IA
City
Independence, IA
City
Mount Vernon, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run

I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KCJJ

Cedar County motorcycle accident results in fatality

A weekend accident in Cedar County involving two motorcyclists has resulted in a fatality. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the incident occurred Sunday at approximately 9:20 pm. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles, one a 1987 model and the other from 2004, were heading eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway in Lowden...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
iheart.com

Waterloo Police Investigating Shooting Involving Boy

(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo police are investigating a shooting just north of downtown. Police say a boy was shot in the arm and back near the intersection of Park Road, Utica Street, Harrison Street, and Oak Avenue around 7:45 Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital in a private car but his condition hasn't been updated. No arrests have been made.
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Semi driver identified in Wednesday morning accident on I-380

The Iowa State Patrol has identified the semi driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that sent the other driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. According to the accident report, which was released Wednesday night, 33-year-old Kevin Porter of Mansfield, Tennessee was stopped in traffic caused by an earlier accident on northbound I-380 near the Swisher exit around 8:30am. A 2019 Chevy Equinox then ran into the back of the semi. The driver of the Equinox, who has yet to be publicly identified pending notification of family, was airlifted to the UIHC. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
MANSFIELD, TN
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport, Bettendorf police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Eric James, 28, is wanted by Davenport police for a felon in possession of a firearm charge. He is also wanted by Bettendorf police for failing to appear on charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, assault causing bodily injury and harassment first degree.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#City High#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Little Hawks#Larson#The J Hawks#Cca
KOEL 950 AM

Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”

[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

One Dead After Another Violent Weekend in Waterloo

It was another deadly weekend in Waterloo after one person was killed in a shooting on Saturday according to Waterloo Police. This is the city's seventh homicide in 2022, and the second-weekend homicide in a row. One person charged after Saturday homicide. KCRG reports the shooting Saturday happened just after...
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Barn fire reported near River Junction early Friday morning

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a barn fire south of River Junction early Friday morning. According to both Johnson County and Washington County dispatch records, a fully-engulfed barn was reported at 6425 Sioux Avenue just after 4am. Just before 4:15 Riverside firefighters were called to provide mutual aid to other agencies. The other agencies are not listed in online records, but the site of the fire is between Lone Tree and Hills.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Using U-Haul Truck To Kill His Girlfriend

(Fairfield, IA) — An Iowa man faces 10 years in prison after his sentencing for using a U-Haul truck to kill his girlfriend. A jury found Derrick Maynard guilty of voluntary manslaughter today (Wednesday). The fatal crash happened May 18th, 2020 in Columbus Junction. Investigators said Maynard deliberately crash the truck into the car being driven by 29-year-old Megan Reid. A passenger was injured. A sentencing hearing for Maynard has been scheduled for September 30th.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KBUR

Cedar Rapids police kill man after responding to disturbance

Cedar Rapids, IA (AP) — Cedar Rapids police shot and killed a man after responding to a call about a disturbance. Officers were called just before 1 a.m. Tuesday to Inn Circle, a transitional housing center, to check on a disturbance. Police say that when the officers arrived, they attempted to detain a man, who showed a weapon.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Minnesota

Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin

ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday.The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure before pulling him out after about an hour.Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer's name wasn't released.Every year, dozens of people across the country are trapped in grain bins. In 2020, there were 20 instances where people were killed after becoming trapped in grain bins, according to the latest figure from Purdue University, which tracks such cases.
ACKLEY, IA
KCCI.com

Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties

UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
UNION COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo residents charged with insurance fraud

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, two Waterloo residents were charged with insurance fraud. According to a criminal complaint, an investigation into 43-year-old Dale Rawlins and 39-year-old Janette Rompot began in July 2022. Investigators say Rawlins made false statements to an insurer in connection with an auto insurance application and Rompot aided in the illegal act.
WATERLOO, IA
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

905
Followers
734
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy