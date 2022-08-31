Book Lockers Arrive at Two Chesterfield Public Libraries

Chesterfield, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Chesterfield County Public Libraries now has book lockers outside of 2 of their locations and intend to set them up at all of their branch libraries in the next several years.

These lockers allow 24/7 access to patrons picking up books on hold. Card holders can place a hold on a book online and, upon receiving an email that their hold is ready, pick it up from one of these lockers at any time. Currently they are only present at the Central and Ettrick-Matoaca libraries, but Chesterfield Libraries hopes to set lockers up at other locations as funding becomes available.