ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Book Lockers Arrive at Two Chesterfield Public Libraries

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ekti_0hcngPH200

Chesterfield, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Chesterfield County Public Libraries now has book lockers outside of 2 of their locations and intend to set them up at all of their branch libraries in the next several years.

These lockers allow 24/7 access to patrons picking up books on hold. Card holders can place a hold on a book online and, upon receiving an email that their hold is ready, pick it up from one of these lockers at any time. Currently they are only present at the Central and Ettrick-Matoaca libraries, but Chesterfield Libraries hopes to set lockers up at other locations as funding becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Chesterfield County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Libraries#Lockers#Chesterfield Libraries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
News Break
Politics
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
825
Followers
650
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy