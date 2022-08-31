ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase in Savannah ended when the driver being chased flipped into a ditch. According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase involving Savannah Police began Monday afternoon when an officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Police searching for teenager missing for a week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a teenager that went missing on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Landon Pinckney, 17, was last seen leaving the 100 block of Grayson Avenue around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 30. According to SPD, Pinckney could be in Savannah, Statesboro, or Tybee.
SAVANNAH, GA
Hardeeville man arrested on numerous drug, weapons charges

A Hardeeville man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, on several drug and weapons charges, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said. Jabari Lee, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking cocaine, one count of trafficking ecstasy, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and one count of possession of a scheduled II narcotic, the sheriff's office said.
HARDEEVILLE, SC
Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
SAVANNAH, GA
Police locate body of elderly man who went missing from Bluffton health facility

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Bluffton Police Department located the body of missing 79-year-old Jack Tribble on Tuesday. According to BPD, the body was found in a pond behind a private residence on the 3100 block of Okatie Highway, about 1/2 mile from the assisted living facility where Tribble went missing from.
BLUFFTON, SC
Savannah police respond to crash with injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
SAVANNAH, GA
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Funeral arrangements made for Officer Reginald Brannan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced they have finalized funeral arrangements for Officer Reginald Brannan, who died in an off-duty traffic collision. Public viewing will be held on Sept. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Tabernacle Baptist Church, 310 Alice St. The funeral service...
SAVANNAH, GA
GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
SAVANNAH, GA
Statesboro Police arrest man accused in girlfriend’s homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) charged Alonzo Stewart, 35, with murder and aggravated assault. Police say Stewart’s girlfriend, Keturah Mobley was found unresponsive at a Cone Homes apartment on May 9 around 1:53 a.m. Mobley’s body was taken […]
STATESBORO, GA
Memory Walk held for fallen Chatham County deputy

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office gathered to honor and remember a fallen deputy Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office held a Memory Walk early this morning to remember Cpl. Ava Lucas, who unexpectedly passed away on Sunday. Lucas worked with the Sheriff’s Office for 15 years. “She was one person who […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Young Georgia Officer Killed in Collision With Tractor Trailer, ‘He Was Just Starting His Career’

An early morning tractor-trailer accident has taken the life of a 23-year-old police officer in Savannah, Georgia who was just getting his law enforcement career started. Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was on his way home just before midnight on Monday when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, The Telegraph reports. The officer died from his injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
4 arrested on illegal drug, gun charges in Brunswick

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms at a residence in Brunswick. The Glynn County Police Department’s (GCPD) Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate the sales and distribution of illegal drugs from a home located in the 1800 block of Fourth […]
BRUNSWICK, GA

