wtoc.com
Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase in Savannah ended when the driver being chased flipped into a ditch. According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase involving Savannah Police began Monday afternoon when an officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and...
WTGS
Savannah Police searching for teenager missing for a week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a teenager that went missing on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Landon Pinckney, 17, was last seen leaving the 100 block of Grayson Avenue around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 30. According to SPD, Pinckney could be in Savannah, Statesboro, or Tybee.
blufftontoday.com
Hardeeville man arrested on numerous drug, weapons charges
A Hardeeville man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, on several drug and weapons charges, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said. Jabari Lee, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking cocaine, one count of trafficking ecstasy, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and one count of possession of a scheduled II narcotic, the sheriff's office said.
counton2.com
Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
WTGS
Police locate body of elderly man who went missing from Bluffton health facility
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Bluffton Police Department located the body of missing 79-year-old Jack Tribble on Tuesday. According to BPD, the body was found in a pond behind a private residence on the 3100 block of Okatie Highway, about 1/2 mile from the assisted living facility where Tribble went missing from.
WJCL
Savannah police respond to crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
WTGS
State seeking death penalty for 2 suspects accused of killing Glenville man
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Prosecutors from the Atlantic Judicial Circuit are seeking the death penalty against two suspects accused in the shooting death of Bobby Kicklighter in Glennville. Christopher Sumlin, 31, of Newton, Ga., was charged with murder and accused of shooting Bobby Kicklighter in a case of...
WTGS
Bluffton Police report 8-foot alligator sighting, encourage swimmers to avoid the area
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Bluffton Police Department reported a sighting of an 8-foot alligator around a dock in Bluffton. The gator was seen near the Calhoun Street Dock on May River in Bluffton. Officials warned people using the dock to "Please be aware of your surroundings and avoid...
wtoc.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
WTGS
Funeral arrangements made for Officer Reginald Brannan
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced they have finalized funeral arrangements for Officer Reginald Brannan, who died in an off-duty traffic collision. Public viewing will be held on Sept. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Tabernacle Baptist Church, 310 Alice St. The funeral service...
WJCL
Chatham police: Investigation underway after vehicle hits person trying to cross road in wheelchair
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway in Chatham County after a pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross a road in a wheelchair. The crash happened on Ogeechee Road in Savannah on Saturday night. The pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital to be...
Police: 11-year-old led officers on high-speed chase in stolen truck
MIDWAY, Ga. — A young boy is facing charges after police said he stole his stepfather’s truck and drove 100 miles per hour trying to flee from officers. The 11-year-old boy, whose name was not released, is accused of taking the pickup truck Wednesday morning, The Associated Press reported.
WTGS
Tybee Island police investigating possible arson at bar during Labor Day
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson case at a bar during Labor Day Weekend. According to officials, at 12:45 a.m. Monday morning, the Tybee Island Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the bathroom of the Sand Bar at 1512 Butler Ave.
WJCL
GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
Statesboro Police arrest man accused in girlfriend’s homicide
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) charged Alonzo Stewart, 35, with murder and aggravated assault. Police say Stewart’s girlfriend, Keturah Mobley was found unresponsive at a Cone Homes apartment on May 9 around 1:53 a.m. Mobley’s body was taken […]
Memory Walk held for fallen Chatham County deputy
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office gathered to honor and remember a fallen deputy Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office held a Memory Walk early this morning to remember Cpl. Ava Lucas, who unexpectedly passed away on Sunday. Lucas worked with the Sheriff’s Office for 15 years. “She was one person who […]
Four arrests lead to the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Glynn County Police Department’s criminal investigation division made several arrests in connection with illegal drugs and firearms. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. A search warrant was issued and served at 1826 4th St. in Brunswick, Georgia by...
WJCL
UPDATE: Body of toddler who disappeared Wednesday found in pond near his Beaufort County home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Port Royal Police Department officials said the body of a 3-year-old boy, who was reported missing on Wednesday evening, was found in a pond behind his home. Mason Henley was last seen on Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community shortly before 7 p.m....
Young Georgia Officer Killed in Collision With Tractor Trailer, ‘He Was Just Starting His Career’
An early morning tractor-trailer accident has taken the life of a 23-year-old police officer in Savannah, Georgia who was just getting his law enforcement career started. Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was on his way home just before midnight on Monday when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, The Telegraph reports. The officer died from his injuries.
4 arrested on illegal drug, gun charges in Brunswick
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms at a residence in Brunswick. The Glynn County Police Department’s (GCPD) Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate the sales and distribution of illegal drugs from a home located in the 1800 block of Fourth […]
