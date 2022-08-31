Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois to host food box drive-up day
September 6, 2022 – The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is partnering with The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Central Illinois Foodbank, and Neuhoff Media for a drive-up food box distribution event. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the first 500 families to stop...
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Area Arts Council Grant Deadline Approaching in October
September 6, 2022 – The Decatur Area Arts Council’s community arts grants program offers financial support to help one with an event or creative learning experience. The next grant deadline is Monday, October 3. Download the Community and Education Grant Program Guidelines and Application by clicking here. Or...
nowdecatur.com
Big Blue Backpacks kicks off seventh year of operation under new leadership
September 6, 2022 – Big Blue Backpacks, a Millikin University-based organization seeking to address food insecurity among children and families in the Decatur community, will begin its seventh year of operation with a new advisor at the helm. With the support of private donors in the community, as well...
nowdecatur.com
Scovill Zoo Celebrates AZA Accreditation
September 6, 2022 – On August 27, 2022, Scovill Zoo was granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) independent Accreditation Commission. The accreditation process requires that the Zoo participate in a meticulous on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals, as well as a detailed application. While undergoing the on-site inspection, the team observed a multitude of aspects from studying the institution’s operations regarding animal care and welfare, keeper training, finical stability, educational programming, conservation efforts, risk management, and the safety of the staff, visitors, and animals. Scovill Zoo received accreditation for the upcoming 5 years and will undergo the accreditation process again in 2027.
nowdecatur.com
T/CCI to invest over $20 million to manufacture electric compressors and establish EV innovation hub in Decatur
September 6, 2022 – T/CCI Manufacturing announced a plan to invest $20 million dollars to manufacture compressors for electric vehicles in Decatur. With the announcement, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded the first Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) tax incentive package to T/CCI Manufacturing. The announcement follows Illinois’ passage of the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) and the REV Illinois Act.
nowdecatur.com
Councilwoman Lisa Gregory Announces Candidacy for Re-Election
September 6, 2022 – Councilwoman Lisa Gregory announced her candidacy for re-election to the Decatur City Council. Gregory was first elected in April 2015 and was re-elected to a second term in 2019. “I believe my values and priorities align well with many of our citizens and like them,...
nowdecatur.com
Nominating Petitions Now Available for Richland’s Board of Trustees Election
September 6, 2022 – Nominating petitions for people seeking election to the Richland Community College Board of Trustees are available by appointment or electronically beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Petitions can begin circulation on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The positions on the Board of Trustees which will appear on...
