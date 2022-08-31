September 6, 2022 – On August 27, 2022, Scovill Zoo was granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) independent Accreditation Commission. The accreditation process requires that the Zoo participate in a meticulous on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals, as well as a detailed application. While undergoing the on-site inspection, the team observed a multitude of aspects from studying the institution’s operations regarding animal care and welfare, keeper training, finical stability, educational programming, conservation efforts, risk management, and the safety of the staff, visitors, and animals. Scovill Zoo received accreditation for the upcoming 5 years and will undergo the accreditation process again in 2027.

