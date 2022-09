A 33-year-old Winona man could face felony charges after he allegedly stole a front-end loader in the Mankato Avenue construction zone in Winona and drove it around, striking a water truck, according to police. Winona Police Department officers arrested Drew Major Fuglestad, 33, of Winona, at 7:18 p.m. last Friday...

WINONA, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO