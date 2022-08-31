ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Rania surprised ahead of birthday: See photo of her ‘lovely surprise’

By Alexandra Hurtado
 6 days ago

Queen Rania of Jordan was treated to a surprise ahead of her birthday. The royal mom of four’s team surprised her in the office on Tuesday. Sharing a photo on Wednesday of herself holding a plate of cake on her Instagram Story, she wrote: “A lovely surprise yesterday from my team.”

Get to know Queen Rania’s future daughter-in-law

Queen Rania shared a photo on her Instagram Story of a “lovely surprise” she received ahead of her birthday

The early celebration with her team included not one, but two multi-layered cakes! Queen Rania turned 52 on Aug. 31. The week before her birthday, the Queen’s office released three stunning portraits of the royal .


On Wednesday, the Royal Hashemite Court shared a portrait of Rania and her husband King Abdullah II . “The Royal Hashemite Court extends its warmest wishes to Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah on the occasion of her birthday,” the court wrote alongside the photo.


The Queen celebrated her birthday on Wednesday with her loved ones, including her future son-in-law Jameel Thermiotis and future daughter-in-law Rajwa Al Saif . “I am happy with you, there is nothing sweeter than a birthday with you around me,” she captioned (in Arabic translated to English) a photo of herself with her four children— Crown Prince Hussein , Princess Iman , Princess Salma and Prince Hashem —and future children-in-law. ﻿

Queen Rania added, “My heart is full! Couldn’t ask for a better way to celebrate than with all my loved ones around me.”

