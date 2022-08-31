ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporary cooling center at Paso Robles City Hall opens during the heatwave

By Drew Ascione
 4 days ago
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles City Hall and Library will open as a cooling center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily for the entirety of the excessive heatwave beginning Wednesday and lasting through Labor Day.

A six-day heatwave warning will go into effect during those days starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and ending at 8 p.m. Monday, Labor Day.

Senior a nd Veteran Centers on Scott Street in Paso Robles are also offering their facilities as a cooling center for local seniors and veterans to escape the heat.

National Weather Services notes that excessive heat can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses warning extra caution for those working outdoors.

To stay updated on the heatwave and learn about staying safe in the heat, visit SLO Co Office of Emergency Services.

The addresses of the locations of the cooling centers mentioned are below.

