Baltimore Police union to file grievance over forced overtime for special events
In a letter made public to social media, the president of Baltimore's police union apologized to officers after learning they were notified of forced overtime to cover this weekend's events.
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors, and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent […]
Lexington Market's East building gets celebratory sendoff in downtown Baltimore Saturday
BALTIMORE -- The City of Baltimore is officially saying goodbye to one of its longtime features: the East Market at Lexington Market."Today is our final day here at the East Market of Lexington Market," Paul Ruppert, the president of Baltimore Public Markets, said.But after 70 years, Lexington Market sent off its East Market building with a celebration on Saturday."It's very nostalgic," Steve Cho, the owner of Sausage Master, said. "I'm going to miss the daily routine of just kind of coming in the morning and saying hi to other vendors."For many decades, the space housed one of Baltimore's most iconic...
125 West Cross Street
Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a quiet home to get through the school year (and maybe longer). Five bedroom,... Learn more.
Property owner finds human remains while cleaning backyard in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police recovered skeletal remains from the 1700 block of West Lexington Street on Sunday morning, according to authorities.A man with property on the block came across human remains while cleaning his backyard, police said.He had not visited his property for about a year, according to authorities.The backyard contained overgrown grass and had become cluttered with debris while he was away, police said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will examine the skeletal remains to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.
Labor Day Weekend Road Closures in Baltimore City
Baltimore City Department of Transportation press release:. Traffic Modifications for the Maryland Cycling Classic This Sunday, September 4th. All roads along the race route will be closed to traffic during the event with parking restrictions in effect; Motorists urged to plan ahead and travel either before or after the event this Sunday.
Man hit and killed in Anne Arundel County
A man was hit and killed crossing the street in Severn on Saturday night. This happened on Telegraph Road.
Nottingham MD
No Baltimore County trash, recycling or yard materials collection on Labor Day; drop-off centers closed
TOWSON, MD – On Monday, September 5, trash, single stream recyclables, and yard materials will not be collected in Baltimore County and all drop-off centers will be closed. Residents are reminded that this holiday will follow the County’s new “slide” schedule for make-up collection days. All trash, recycling and yard material curbside collections scheduled on or after Monday, September 5, will shift and occur one day later that week:
Dream home turns nightmarish after newly built property riddled with issues
BRANDYWINE, Md. — From the outside, Adrienne Hawkins’ newly built home in Brandywine, Maryland complements the other large, seemingly pristine homes in the neighborhood. But upon entering the house, you're greeted with a different picture. “The moment you step-in, you realize more work needs to be done,” Hawkins...
Family mourns teenager who was gunned down in parking lot of Northeast Baltimore school
BALTIMORE -– The family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Mergenthaler High School during dismissal Friday remembers him as a loving person.The Baltimore Police Department identified the gunshot victim as Jeremiah Brogden.At the close of the first week of classes, a student from a different school showed up at Mervo's campus where a confrontation ensued, according to investigators. That argument escalated. The teenage student took out a gun and fired it at Brogden several times, police said.That person fled following the shooting. School Resource Officers caught him in the neighborhood behind the school...
Rental assistance logjam in Baltimore is creating a wave of preventable evictions
Advocates call on Mayor Scott to staff up assistance programs that have been overwhelmed as rent court resumes and rents are on the rise [OP-ED] An urgent situation has arisen in the city that Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Council must take prompt, aggressive action to address:. A...
Amazon to close two warehouses in Baltimore area
Amazon has announced that they will be closing two different warehouses in Essex and Hanover affecting over 300 employees. According to Alisa Carroll, a spokesperson for Amazon, these two delivery stations are closing, but each of the employees at these facilities — around 350 — are being offered to transfer to new, nearby facilities with upgraded amenities. She added:
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 36-Acre Industrial Site in Baltimore
– Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the real estate services firm has arranged the sale of a 36-acre industrial site with a 200,000-square-foot warehouse located at 3501 East Biddle Street in Baltimore. The final sale price was not disclosed. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jonathan Carpenter, Graham Savage and McLane Fisher...
Residential Property Owners Must Have Approved Homestead Application on File to be Eligible for $692 Montgomery Property Tax Credit
There has been a change in Maryland law that could restrict a homeowner’s eligibility for a $692 Montgomery County property tax credit. The new State law requires all residential property owners to also have an approved Homestead Application on file with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) to be eligible for the County’s Income Tax Offset Credit (ITOC). This credit appears on annual property tax bills.
Baltimore Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Also known as “Charm City,” Baltimore offers plenty to see and do. I love stopping by the National Aquarium and visiting the thriving harbor area. If you’re a fan of cultural attractions, Baltimore is also home to several museums and performance centers. Although Baltimore’s signature dishes incorporate...
Gas leak closes some roads in Pasadena area, police say
PASADENA, Md. — A break in a high-pressure gas line Friday prompted the closure of some roads in the Pasadena area, according to Anne Arundel County police. County police tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is closed. Citing Baltimore Gas and Electric, police said...
$530,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Silver Spring
A $530,000 Multi-Match Jackpot lottery ticket was sold yesterday at the State Line Market located at 7817 Eastern Ave in Silver Spring. Addition details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Congratulations to two big winners – a Multi-Match jackpot winner and a top-prize Bonus Match 5 winner! They scored prizes...
Virginia Democrat says Youngkin's push to 'empower parents' is 'harmful' to trans students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has increased his criticism of Fairfax County Public Schools' (FCPS) and Loudoun County Public Schools' transgender student policies ahead of the midterm elections and an upcoming legislative session. FCPS, the largest school district in Virginia, allows students to choose which...
Road Closed Due To Reported Gas Leak In Anne Arundel County
A major Maryland roadway was shut down on Friday afternoon due to a reported gas leak. The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 advising that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is completely closed due to the leak. Officials said that...
Baltimore County, Harford County defendants facing charges in alleged scheme involving over $4 million in fraudulent bank transactions
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging four defendants with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Jamelia Thompson, 29, of Pikesville. The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in Charge Andrew...
