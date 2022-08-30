ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

California's stronger electric grid challenged by extreme heat wave

California's power grid is stronger than it was, but officials say it is still vulnerable. California power grid officials are asking people to concern as much power as they can given extreme heat spanning across California. Officials say the power grid will have to work harder for longer to keep up with demand.
californiaglobe.com

California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave

The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
KTVU FOX 2

California ISO extends Flex Alert through Friday

Triple digit heat in Concord had many families looking for a place to cool off. "I hear tomorrow is going to be even more hot so I’m not liking it," said Lydia Hines who went to a sprayground with her 3-year-old son. "But the water is definitely cooling us down."
SFGate

How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns

After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
KTVU FOX 2

California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021

LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
KTVU FOX 2

Flex Alert kicks off weeklong extreme heat spell across California

OAKLAND, Calif. - California power grid operators extended its Flex Alert as power demand could reach dangerously high levels. Experts say Northern California temperatures are expected to be 10-20 degrees warmer than normal through Thursday. The alert is all encompassing and those who have an electric car are urged not...
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco prepares for Labor Day and a busy tourist season

San Francisco is getting ready for the kickoff to a traditionally busy tourist season. The cities tourist destinations are already buzzing with visitors, and with the labor day weekend upon us, those areas are hoping for even more tourists. "It's the kickoff of our, for lack of a better term,...
KTVU FOX 2

CA lawmakers send slate of climate bills to Newsom's desk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In a late night final session, California legislators passed a package of bills to continue the state’s action against climate change. "This legislation and this budget reassert California’s leadership amid the 50 states and around the world on fighting climate change," said State Senator John Laird, a democrat who represents parts of Santa Cruz County and the central coast. Laird chaired a climate working group after similar efforts failed last year.
foxla.com

Map: All the wildfires burning in California

LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
KTVU FOX 2

California excessive heat wave: what you need to know

OAKLAND, Calif. - Summer is almost over but Mother Nature is about to unleash the hottest weather of the year in the Bay Area and across California. Forecasters predict intense heat over the next four days and health officials are offering tips on how to beat the soaring temps. Here's...
KTVU FOX 2

Brutal heat wave to hit California and sizzle past Labor Day

OAKLAND, Calif. - California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state’s electrical grid.
KTVU FOX 2

California issue flex alert amid 'excessive heat'

California residents are urged to cut their electricity use as soaring temperatures led power regulators to issue a flex alert. The alert was extended statewide from 4-9 p.m. Sept. 1, California ISO, the state grid regulator, announced. During a flex alert, consumers are asked to avoid using major appliances, recharging...
