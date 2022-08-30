Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
5 California coffee shops among the Top 10 in the U.S., according to Yelp reviewers
The Pacific Northwest might hog the spotlight when it comes to popular coffee brands, but picky sippers in California will be pleased to know that some of the top-rated coffee shops in the nation are right here in the Golden State. The analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of...
centraloregondaily.com
Thousands told to flee 3 Northern California towns ahead of fire
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Friday afternoon that U.S. Highway 97 was closed 20 miles south of the Oregon-California border. Weed is located at the junction of U.S. 97 and Interstate 5. Travis Pittman contributed to this report.
Here's why California’s grid is at risk of blackouts in the next few days
California, bracing for its longest and most intense heat wave of the year, faces the threat of its power grid being pushed beyond capacity and triggering rolling blackouts for the first time since 2020.
KTVU FOX 2
California's stronger electric grid challenged by extreme heat wave
California's power grid is stronger than it was, but officials say it is still vulnerable. California power grid officials are asking people to concern as much power as they can given extreme heat spanning across California. Officials say the power grid will have to work harder for longer to keep up with demand.
californiaglobe.com
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave
The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
KTVU FOX 2
California ISO extends Flex Alert through Friday
Triple digit heat in Concord had many families looking for a place to cool off. "I hear tomorrow is going to be even more hot so I’m not liking it," said Lydia Hines who went to a sprayground with her 3-year-old son. "But the water is definitely cooling us down."
KTVU FOX 2
SFGate
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns
After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
KTVU FOX 2
California remains 1 of 3 states that doesn't require independent coroner and sheriff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is only one of three states that doesn’t require independent coroner and sheriff offices. And it will remain that way. On Tuesday, the bill that would have forced the separation of powers failed to pass out of the senate. AB 1608 received only 13 votes when it needed 21 to pass.
KTVU FOX 2
California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021
LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
KTVU FOX 2
Flex Alert kicks off weeklong extreme heat spell across California
OAKLAND, Calif. - California power grid operators extended its Flex Alert as power demand could reach dangerously high levels. Experts say Northern California temperatures are expected to be 10-20 degrees warmer than normal through Thursday. The alert is all encompassing and those who have an electric car are urged not...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco prepares for Labor Day and a busy tourist season
San Francisco is getting ready for the kickoff to a traditionally busy tourist season. The cities tourist destinations are already buzzing with visitors, and with the labor day weekend upon us, those areas are hoping for even more tourists. "It's the kickoff of our, for lack of a better term,...
KTVU FOX 2
‘Wonderful’ Texas couple brings U-Haul full of water to Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. - When Houston resident Mary Ozan watched the Jackson, Mississippi water crisis unfolding on the news, she knew she had to do something. "As soon as I saw it, I didn’t give it a thought. I just told my husband, I said, ‘We need to bring some water,’" Ozan said.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area clinics pause vaccinations, awaiting new omicron-targeted booster shots
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Bay Area health officials in some counties decided to temporarily suspend their vaccination clinics, in order to wait for the new COVID booster shots that were approved by federal authorities Thursday. "Our current vaccines that we have available right now are only available for people who...
KTVU FOX 2
CA lawmakers send slate of climate bills to Newsom's desk
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In a late night final session, California legislators passed a package of bills to continue the state’s action against climate change. "This legislation and this budget reassert California’s leadership amid the 50 states and around the world on fighting climate change," said State Senator John Laird, a democrat who represents parts of Santa Cruz County and the central coast. Laird chaired a climate working group after similar efforts failed last year.
foxla.com
Map: All the wildfires burning in California
LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
KTVU FOX 2
California excessive heat wave: what you need to know
OAKLAND, Calif. - Summer is almost over but Mother Nature is about to unleash the hottest weather of the year in the Bay Area and across California. Forecasters predict intense heat over the next four days and health officials are offering tips on how to beat the soaring temps. Here's...
KTVU FOX 2
Brutal heat wave to hit California and sizzle past Labor Day
OAKLAND, Calif. - California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state’s electrical grid.
KTVU FOX 2
California issue flex alert amid 'excessive heat'
California residents are urged to cut their electricity use as soaring temperatures led power regulators to issue a flex alert. The alert was extended statewide from 4-9 p.m. Sept. 1, California ISO, the state grid regulator, announced. During a flex alert, consumers are asked to avoid using major appliances, recharging...
‘A perfect storm of bad’: Report finds incarceration rates highest among rural Californians
A new report from a prisoners’ advocacy group finds Kings and Shasta counties have the state’s highest rates of residents incarcerated for crimes.
