Howard County, MD

Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival to benefit Claire Marie Foundation

Some of Maryland's best food trucks will roll into Baltimore County later this month for the sixth annual Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival. Aside from the food and the bands, the festival is also raising awareness about something we often don't always think about. Marianne Banister, co-founder of the Claire Marie Foundation, explains how the festival is unique to Baltimore County and it benefits the foundation, which works on adolescent and young adult melanoma prevention.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
CATONSVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anne Arundel BOE approves agreement with Assoc. of Educatuonal Leaders

The Board of Education has approved a negotiated agreement for Fiscal Year 2023 with the Association of Educational Leaders (AEL), the bargaining unit which represents building administrators, coordinators, and special assistants. The agreement with AEL, approved at the Board’s August 24, 2022, meeting, provides the following in the current school year: One full step increase […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Maryland Reporter

Kittleman vs. Ball rematch takes a negative turn

This column by Len Lazarick appears in the September issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Allan Kittleman would love to be Howard County executive again. So would current County Executive Calvin Ball. To achieve Republican Kittleman’s ambition he must defeat the same Democrat who thwarted his hope for a second term four years ago.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Landscape: Baltimore’s first heavy timber office building rises in Canton; TouchPoint Empowerment Center advances; Patagonia opening in Harbor East; Goats return to Wyman Park Dell

At first glance, the construction site along Boston Street may look like others in Canton or elsewhere in the city – crane in the sky, columns and beams rising from the ground. But there’s one trait that sets it apart from others in Baltimore: the method of construction.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police union threatens to file grievance over special events staffing

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's police union apologized to its members on Saturday after learning that some officers had received notifications that they would need to cancel their Labor Day Weekend plans in order to provide security for the city's weekend events.The union issued the apology in a letter signed by Fraternal Order of Police Union President Mike Mancuso. The union made the letter public on its social media account.In the letter, Mancuso claimed that the poor planning of city officials and the Baltimore Police Department would cost the city $1 million in overtime pay "that will not be recouped from the...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Filippo’s Deli (Formerly Marchone’s) in Wheaton For Sale, Owner to Retire

Filippo’s Italian Specialties at 1226 Triangle Ln in Wheaton has been listed for sale. The store tells us that the deli is in great standing and the reason for the sale is that “Filippo is just ready to retire.” Filippo’s, which operated as Marchone’s until 2014, opened in 1955. Current owner Filippo Leo has worked at the deli for over 35 years and took over ownership back in 2012, a year after founder Thomas Marchone passed away. In 2020, Filippo’s won the TasteMoCo tournament for “Best Deli” in Montgomery County, beating out 31 other delis that had all been nominated by readers of the MoCoShow to win the award.
WHEATON, MD
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Washington, DC

Got a couple of extra days to spare in the nation’s capital? Make some serious memories by adding some of the best day trips from Washington, DC, to your itinerary. From glorious national parks, such as Shenandoah National Park to historic Charlottesville, VA, to thriving Baltimore, MD, you’ll find plenty within a few short hours’ drive of Washington, DC. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends, or with a gaggle of kiddos in tow, you’re sure to find a Washington side trip to meet everyone’s criteria.
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorefishbowl.com

As Baltimore schools complete first week, some schools still dismissing students early due to high temperatures and no air conditioning

As Baltimore City finishes the first week of the new school year, students at more than 20 schools were dismissed early this week because their buildings did not have working air conditioning systems to contend with high temperatures. Families of Baltimore students have complained that the early dismissals due to...
BALTIMORE, MD
