Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival to benefit Claire Marie Foundation
Some of Maryland's best food trucks will roll into Baltimore County later this month for the sixth annual Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival. Aside from the food and the bands, the festival is also raising awareness about something we often don't always think about. Marianne Banister, co-founder of the Claire Marie Foundation, explains how the festival is unique to Baltimore County and it benefits the foundation, which works on adolescent and young adult melanoma prevention.
Wbaltv.com
7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
anglerschannel.com
Diversity Will Be Crucial For Tough Bassmaster Northern Open On Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — If historical patterns hold, summer’s dog days will fiercely guard a big fish bounty and reward a fortunate few during the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be Sept. 8-10 with daily takeoffs...
Anne Arundel BOE approves agreement with Assoc. of Educatuonal Leaders
The Board of Education has approved a negotiated agreement for Fiscal Year 2023 with the Association of Educational Leaders (AEL), the bargaining unit which represents building administrators, coordinators, and special assistants. The agreement with AEL, approved at the Board’s August 24, 2022, meeting, provides the following in the current school year: One full step increase […]
Kittleman vs. Ball rematch takes a negative turn
This column by Len Lazarick appears in the September issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Allan Kittleman would love to be Howard County executive again. So would current County Executive Calvin Ball. To achieve Republican Kittleman’s ambition he must defeat the same Democrat who thwarted his hope for a second term four years ago.
Deal struck to reopen neighborhood shortcut across billionaire developer's property
KENSINGTON, Md. — A dispute that pitted residents of neighborhoods surrounding the defunct White Flint Mall in North Bethesda against the company founded by D.C.'s biggest billionaire, Ted Lerner, is settled according to Montgomery County authorities. Late Friday, Montgomery County officials and representatives of the Lerner company announced a...
Officials: Acquisition of historic Black-owned beach highlights new state parks initiative
The Great Maryland Outdoors Act, the largest state government investment in Maryland parks, is starting to have an impact. The post Officials: Acquisition of historic Black-owned beach highlights new state parks initiative appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Urban Landscape: Baltimore’s first heavy timber office building rises in Canton; TouchPoint Empowerment Center advances; Patagonia opening in Harbor East; Goats return to Wyman Park Dell
At first glance, the construction site along Boston Street may look like others in Canton or elsewhere in the city – crane in the sky, columns and beams rising from the ground. But there’s one trait that sets it apart from others in Baltimore: the method of construction.
wypr.org
No free lunch for all kids in Maryland could mean some hungry students this year
For the past two years, all students were given free lunch at public schools nationwide funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a coronavirus pandemic economic relief measure. But additional money to keep the program going was not approved by federal lawmakers in Congress so schools are reverting back...
Baltimore Police union threatens to file grievance over special events staffing
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's police union apologized to its members on Saturday after learning that some officers had received notifications that they would need to cancel their Labor Day Weekend plans in order to provide security for the city's weekend events.The union issued the apology in a letter signed by Fraternal Order of Police Union President Mike Mancuso. The union made the letter public on its social media account.In the letter, Mancuso claimed that the poor planning of city officials and the Baltimore Police Department would cost the city $1 million in overtime pay "that will not be recouped from the...
mocoshow.com
Filippo’s Deli (Formerly Marchone’s) in Wheaton For Sale, Owner to Retire
Filippo’s Italian Specialties at 1226 Triangle Ln in Wheaton has been listed for sale. The store tells us that the deli is in great standing and the reason for the sale is that “Filippo is just ready to retire.” Filippo’s, which operated as Marchone’s until 2014, opened in 1955. Current owner Filippo Leo has worked at the deli for over 35 years and took over ownership back in 2012, a year after founder Thomas Marchone passed away. In 2020, Filippo’s won the TasteMoCo tournament for “Best Deli” in Montgomery County, beating out 31 other delis that had all been nominated by readers of the MoCoShow to win the award.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Washington, DC
Got a couple of extra days to spare in the nation’s capital? Make some serious memories by adding some of the best day trips from Washington, DC, to your itinerary. From glorious national parks, such as Shenandoah National Park to historic Charlottesville, VA, to thriving Baltimore, MD, you’ll find plenty within a few short hours’ drive of Washington, DC. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends, or with a gaggle of kiddos in tow, you’re sure to find a Washington side trip to meet everyone’s criteria.
baltimorefishbowl.com
As Baltimore schools complete first week, some schools still dismissing students early due to high temperatures and no air conditioning
As Baltimore City finishes the first week of the new school year, students at more than 20 schools were dismissed early this week because their buildings did not have working air conditioning systems to contend with high temperatures. Families of Baltimore students have complained that the early dismissals due to...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Professional cyclist surprises 50 Baltimore students with bicycles to kick off Maryland Cycling Classic weekend
As Baltimore gears up for the Maryland Cycling Classic this weekend, UnitedHealthcare and current national road cycling champion Kyle Murphy partnered to give 50 city students a gift that could possibly inspire the next generation of cyclists. To kick off the international one-day pro cycling race, Murphy took part in...
Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring
Residents of the D.C. metropolitan area don’t have to travel to New Orleans to get a sample of some of that city’s famed cuisine. The post Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NBC Washington
Labor Day Weekend: Easy Day Trips and Getaways From Washington DC
A three-day weekend gives you plenty of time to get out of the Washington D.C. metro area to explore the region, especially since many cities and towns have planned fun things to do for Labor Day weekend. We've organized this list by distance — so read until the end if...
WJLA
DC mom spends $80/day to take son from Southeast to special ed classes in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon outside Hardy Middle School in Georgetown, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school buses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “22 dollars and 74 centers is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”
'Bounce The Mall' is coming to Arundel Mills during its inaugural tour
Get ready to Jump for Joy! 'Bounce the Mall' is coming to Arundel Mills beginning on Saturday, September 3rd
'Substantial Delays' On Maryland Roadway Expected After High-Pressure Gas Line Impacted: Police
A high-pressure gas line that was impacted on Friday afternoon could have long-lasting implications for motorists in Maryland. The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 advising that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is completely closed due to the leak. At...
