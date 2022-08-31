Filippo’s Italian Specialties at 1226 Triangle Ln in Wheaton has been listed for sale. The store tells us that the deli is in great standing and the reason for the sale is that “Filippo is just ready to retire.” Filippo’s, which operated as Marchone’s until 2014, opened in 1955. Current owner Filippo Leo has worked at the deli for over 35 years and took over ownership back in 2012, a year after founder Thomas Marchone passed away. In 2020, Filippo’s won the TasteMoCo tournament for “Best Deli” in Montgomery County, beating out 31 other delis that had all been nominated by readers of the MoCoShow to win the award.

WHEATON, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO