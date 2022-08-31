Read full article on original website
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
VIDEO: Man swipes bicycle from Tampa home
The Tampa Police Department is looking for a suspect in a bicycle theft that was caught on camera.
Chef Richard Hales' modern Chinese restaurant Blackbrick opens in Tampa next month
Its highly-anticipated soft opening will take place on Oct. 25.
Danielle strengthens into 1st hurricane of the Atlantic season
Tropical Storm Danielle has strengthened into a category one hurricane — becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic Season, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Florida boy fighting rare brain-eating amoeba flown to Chicago for treatment
A 13-year-old Florida boy who has been fighting a brain-eating amoeba for more than two months was flown by a Tampa-based air ambulance company to Chicago for continued treatment on Wednesday.
St. Pete woman cuts boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies say she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver.
Danielle weakens back into tropical storm, could strengthen back into hurricane
Hurricane Danielle has weakened, turning back into a tropical storm while it stays almost stationary in the Atlantic Ocean.
fox13news.com
Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company
TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
Robot servers are rolling through Tampa Bay area restaurants
TAMPA, Fla. — If a robot delivers your food to the table, do you still have to tip?. It's a question that more restaurant-goers in the Tampa Bay area may soon need to consider. Two tech companies spoke about the future of robots in restaurants at a Florida-Israel Business...
Bear with jar stuck on its head spotted in Florida
A bear with a jar stuck on its head was spotted in Florida and wildlife officials are trying to capture it.
Former Miami-Dade detective dies in Tampa, report says
A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.
2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
Customers say Tampa pool company abandoned jobs, disconnected phones
Customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say they paid tens of thousands of dollars for pools they never got. Cox Pools was already in hot water with Hillsborough County officials and now customers say the company is unresponsive, leaving them high and dry.
995qyk.com
Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight
If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
Florida Blue v. BayCare: How the struggle between healthcare giants could affect you
TAMPA, Fla. — A back-and-forth between two big players in the Florida healthcare field has recently gone public — a pretty unconventional move as far as insurance contract negotiations go. And if Florida Blue and BayCare don't settle their feud soon, thousands of people in the Tampa Bay...
wtxl.com
Couple reunited with their dog after more than 2 years
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — A Florida couple was reunited with their dog that had been missing for more than two years. Angie River and her partner, Isabella, said they dropped their dog off at a friend's house while they went on vacation in February 2020. "He ran out of...
luxuryrealestate.com
1000 N SHORE DRIVE NE
Whispering Waters Condominium provides the best in downtown St Petersburg living. The beautifully landscaped and. well-maintained complex consists of just over 3 acres of land with a total of 8 buildings and approximately 65 condos. The location is. just 5 blocks north of the historic Vinoy Renaissance St Petersburg Resort...
cltampa.com
The most anticipated new restaurants coming to Tampa Bay this fall
It's time to fall into some restaurant openings, Tampa Bay. Supply chain issues aside, we totally think most of these much-anticipated spots (including two breweries) will open before the year is over (hell, one of 'em opened today as this went online). For those who love vegan food, Asian-fusion and beer—this is gonna be a great fall for you.
1 hospitalized after mobile home catches fire in Dunedin
Firefighters were dispatched to a double wide mobile home in the 27500 block of U.S. Highway 19 early Wednesday morning and found the building filled with smoke and flames.
fox13news.com
Valrico family fighting for dream home — allegedly owned by a 'Mr. Lucky' — after falling for rental scam
VALRICO, Fla. - Noemy Gonzalez and her husband thought they found the perfect house in Valrico to rent for their family of six while scrolling through Facebook marketplace. It was a three bedroom, two bath with a one-year lease of $1,350 a month including all utilities, cable, WiFi, and water.
