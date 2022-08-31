Coyote rehabilitating after Antioch rescue

WALNUT CREEK ( KRON ) – A coyote rescued from an Antioch residential neighborhood is in home care until her shoulder heals, according to the Lindsay Wildlife Experience, a museum and rehabilitation center.

The coyote was found “limping with an unknown injury,” a Facebook post stated.

“The female coyote received pain medication, antibiotics and fluids, and a later exam revealed that she has a broken right scapula and puncture wounds from a suspected animal attack,” the post continued. “She was also very thin and anemic.”

The coyote is with a volunteer species coordinator, the post continued, and “will be on cage rest for at least four weeks” until her shoulder heals.

“Thank you to Antioch Animal Services for rescuing this coyote and bringing it to us for rehabilitation,” the post concludes.

