Indianapolis, IN

Colts begin assembling practice squad

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have begun the process of assembling their practice squad.

NFL teams are allowed to have 16 players on the practice squad, but Indianapolis is allowed to have an extra player in the form of Marcel Dabo, the German safety who is part of the International Player Pathway program.

Indianapolis can protect four players on the practice squad per week, and the Colts are also allowed to elevate two practice squad players to the active roster for games, although players may not be elevated for more than three games in the season.

2022 Colts practice squad

  • Ty’Son Williams, RB (source)
  • D'Vonte Price, RB
  • Keke Coutee, WR (ESPN)
  • Ethan Fernea, WR
  • Nikola Kalinic, TE
  • Jared Scott, TE
  • Jordan Murray, T (source)
  • Kameron Cline, DE (source)
  • Chris Williams, DT
  • Curtis Brooks, DT (source)
  • Forrest Rhyne, LB (source)
  • Chris Wilcox, CB
  • Will Redmond, S
  • Marcel Dabo, S
  • Tony Brown, CB

