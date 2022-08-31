Florida Supreme Court Justice Retires

Photo: E+

A Florida Supreme Court Justice is calling it a career on Wednesday.

Alan Lawson is retiring after a 21-year judicial career. He was appointed to the high court in 2016 by then-Governor Rick Scott.

Lawson will be replaced by Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis, who was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this month.

He attempted to appoint Judge Francis to fill a previous vacancy on the Supreme Court in 2020 but at the time of the announcement, she hadn't spent the minimum ten years as a member of the Florida Bar.

DeSantis claimed she would have met that requirement prior to her swearing in, but the same court ruled that the governor had to select someone else.

Francis will become the first Caribbean-American justice who wasn't born in Cuba, when she's sworn in on Thursday.