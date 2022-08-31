ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WJTV 12

Worries rise with JPS students back to virtual learning

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water crisis is affecting education. The Jackson Public School (JPS) system has been forced to move to virtual learning because of low water pressure issues. Students are having to get readjusted to learning at home after officials said schools can’t operate without safe, running water. Educators are concerned that if […]
Houston Chronicle

Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
Natchez Democrat

Natchez groups collecting water for Jackson

NATCHEZ — A number of Natchez organizations are collecting donations and bottled water for the people of Jackson, whose municipal water system has shut down. On Thursday, after just collecting water for less than 24 hours, Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said the city collected and sent two trailer loads of water to Jackson.
WJTV 12

Neighbors line up for water at Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another local church gave out water in Northwest Jackson. Several groups partnered with the Greater Fairview Missionary Baptist Church for the event. Cars started pulling over an hour early to make sure they didn’t get caught in the long lines they’ve become used to seeing at water distribution sites. People said […]
WJTV 12

William “Polo” Edwards indicted for murder

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26. Davis was killed inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1. Police identified William “Polo” Edwards as […]
WJTV 12

Man wanted after shooting at Vicksburg Texaco

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Vicksburg following a shooting at BG Jr. Texaco on Friday, September 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. on Clay near Barryman. Investigators said Eric Deshawn Jackson Jr., 23, has been involved in ongoing dispute with someone. Words were […]
Tennessee Tribune

Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis

JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
Vicksburg Post

Lawrence Eugene Jackson

Funeral services for Lawrence Eugene Jackson are to be held on Saturday, September 3 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Rev. Howard Batchelor officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 2 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.
WGAU

How the water crisis is impacting Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. — (JACKSON, Miss.) -- Jackson, Mississippi, resident Velma Warner says the city's most recent flooding brings up memories of two years past, when Pearl River floods forced many in the Canton Club neighborhood of Northeast Jackson to leave their homes. Though Warner and her family had time...
WJTV 12

IRS announces tax relief for Jackson water crisis victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), victims of the water crisis in Jackson now have until February 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in certain areas will […]
WTOK-TV

Want to reach out to our neighbors in Jackson? Here are ways to help

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association announced that it will take donations of bottled water and deliver them to Jackson on Sept. 9. If you would like to donate, you can do so by dropping off water at several local agencies. Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said...
