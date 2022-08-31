ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Five people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash in Provincetown Sunday afternoon. The crash happened about 1:20 PM on Route 6 at the Conwell Street traffic lights. Three ambulances were called to the scene. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital wiyh injuries that were not life-threatening. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Firefighters Batting Blaze in Medford, Multiple Roads Closed

Firefighters in Medford, Massachusetts, are battling a blaze Monday morning that has forced the closure of multiple streets. The fire started around 6 a.m. on Forest Street. Medford police said multiple roads are closed, including Forest Street from Lawrence Road to Water Street. People are being asked to avoid the area.
1 Killed In Head-On Crash in Melrose

One person was killed in a head-on crash late Sunday in Melrose, Massachusetts State Police said. The crash, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the Lynn Fells Parkway at the intersection with Elm Street, involved a sedan and an SUV. The impact was so violent, the SUV ended up on its side up against the two cars parked in this driveway.
2 People Killed, Another Injured in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Bedford, NH

Two people riding a motorcycle on Labor Day weekend are dead after a crash involving a car in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said. Bedford police were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to South River Road near Commerce Park North for reports of a motorcycle crash. First responders found three injured people, as well as a damaged car and motorcycle.
Brockton Pedestrian Killed in Crash Identified

BROCKTON — A Brockton man killed in a multiple-vehicle crash while walking in the city on Wednesday night has been identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza. Matza was killed and four others injured in the crash, which took place at around 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 31 on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury

Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
2 dead in Bedford crash that shut down South River Road

BEDFORD, NH – An accident on South River Road in Bedford Saturday left two people dead and shut down traffic for hours. Bedford fire and police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and passenger car on South River Road near Commerce Drive on Sept. 3. As crews were responding Bedford dispatch reported calls coming in that there were multiple people injured, and additional personnel were added to the response.
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
Quincy Police Looking For Missing 19-Year-Old Who May Be Nonverbal

Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 19-year-old who may be endangered. Quincy police say Tommy Luong, who has trouble communicating and may be nonverbal, did not return home after being dropped off Friday at CVS in Allston. Luong is described as 5'6" tall, weighing 135 pounds, with...
Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after off-duty MBTA driver ‘intentionally’ ran him over

BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffen, 39, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him over with his car. Officials said that Ruffen and Mazanett did not know each other. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.
Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Details on...
Roxbury Shooting Under Investigation

There was a shooting Saturday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police confirm. There was no immediate word from Boston police on any injuries or possible arrests in connection to the Creston Street shooting. Video from the scene showed multiple officers and police vehicles, while evidence markers littered the ground nearby.
Massachusetts State Police seek public’s help inIDing who chemically burned “Annie”

“The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is currently caring for this one-year-old mixed-breed dog who was reportedly found as a stray in Norwood suffering from severe burns. ARL Law Enforcement is jointly investigating the incident with Norwood Police Animal Control as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and is asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
BPD Missing Person Alert: 8-Year-Old Anthony Pedro-Deas

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Anthony Pedro-Deas, 8, who was last seen on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 4:45 PM in the area of Parkman Street in Dorchester. Pedro-Deas was las seen with short hair, no shirt, black and blue shorts, blue and orange New Balance sneakers and riding a blue and orange bicycle.
