ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin grackles looking a little ‘rough’ — here’s why

By Ricky Garcia
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9B5X_0hcndqnu00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something going on with Austin’s unofficial bird.

Grackles, the black feathered birds that cover H-E-B parking lots across the capital city, are looking a little “rough these days.”

People have been asking Austin Parks and Recreation (PARD) why the birds are balding. The department said they’re not sick.

“They are molting — a natural process of re-growing new feathers!” PARD said in a fitting post on Twitter . “Before the new ones come in, the old ones have to fall out & that’s what’s happening RN.”

PAST STORY: Grackle hordes invade Austin grocery stores; why this species is more than meets the eye

Feather loss is not the only thing making people turn their heads.

Grackle researcher Jessica Yorzinski with Texas A&M told KXAN earlier this year the birds can move each eye independently from the other one. She also said the birds linger in parking lots, because they are attracted to the lights at night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin man boasts huge record collection

AUSTIN, Texas — Spinning the tunes at one Austin radio show means stepping back in time. Radio host Dennis Campa plays everything from the late 19th century to the 1970s. “Everyone from Liberace to Muddy Waters, to Mel Blanc to the Velvet Underground and a whole lot more,” said Campa.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Yardbird Brings Beautiful Outdoor Furniture To Austin

Austin loves its outdoor spaces and high-quality outdoor yard furniture makes it much easier to enjoy that space. Yardbird has brought its beautiful furniture to a new showroom in Austin. Jay Dillon, the co-founder of Yardbird, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more. Dillon discussed how the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Pets & Animals
KVUE

Rain ends this evening; scattered storms on Labor Day

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This blog is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. Strong storms developed over North Texas Sunday afternoon and are now pushing southward closer to the KVUE area through this evening. Storms will likely be weakening on the final approach to Central Texas. So the best storm chances this evening will be north of Austin for Burnet, Williamson and Milam counties.
TEXAS STATE
universitystar.com

Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Will it rain at the Texas Football game?

AUSTIN, Texas — *An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties until 6 p.m. Saturday. Minor flooding is possible. An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Bastrop, Caldwell, and Hays counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.*. All eyes...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Grackle#Parks And Recreation#Rn#Texas A M#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
fox7austin.com

Man struck with umbrella, robbed near UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was struck with an umbrella and robbed early Sunday morning near the University of Texas at Austin campus, says the university police department. UTPD responded to a call to assist the Austin Police Department around 7:40 a.m. Sept. 4 near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street, across from the UT Austin School of Architecture. UTPD assisted APD in establishing a perimeter and searching the area.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Driver dead after being pulled creek off Spicewood Springs Road

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after their car went off the road and into a creek off of Spicewood Springs Road on Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the incident at 6409 Spicewood Springs Road after receiving a report about the crash shortly before 4:20 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy