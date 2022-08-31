Read full article on original website
Related
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Delta told father he had not picked up his unaccompanied child from an airport a week after her flight
Richard Fritz said Delta told him his 13-year-old daughter was "never released" from the gate when he went to check her in for her return flight.
Court told Reedy Creek residents that they have no legal right to prohibit DeSantis from dissolving government entities
The residents of Reedy Creek were told by the court that they have no legal right to prohibit Governor DeSantis' administration from dissolving governmental entities that Florida created.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for swindling $1.3 million from women by pretending to be a doctor on dating sites
Brian Wedgeworth, 47, was sentenced scammed more than 30 women between 2016 and 2021, prosecutors said.
Comments / 0