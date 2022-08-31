Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
RUM CREEK FIRE OVER 18,300 ACRES
The Rum Creek Fire, burning in Josephine County, is now at 18,385 acres and 17 percent contained. An update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said a cold front moved past the fire late on Friday, bringing gusty winds. These winds were strongest on the ridges and in drainages with a west-east alignment, with gusts recorded up to 25 miles per hour. The fire stayed within the preliminary fire lines except for two spot fires, near Crawford House by Galice and west of McKnabe Creek. Firefighters attacked those fires and kept them small. Saturday, aircraft will use infrared imaging to search for additional spot fires.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire reaches 18,000 acres, aerial attack resumed
MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is getting aerial attack again as firefighters achieve 17% containment on the deadly wildfire in northern Josephine County. The fire's size today is reported at 18,385 acres. A cold weather front across the area yesterday late Friday brought wind and gusts that risked...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire containment lines advance, some resources redeploy
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today the Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says, "Nearly the entire Rum Creek Fire is encircled by well-defined control lines." That progress has some crews starting to stand down from the fire. Fire personnel are listed at 2,098 today for the Rum Creek Fire and its 18,966 burned acres, one week into the fire's unified command and two weeks today since Northwest Incident Management Team took charge of the fire response.
KDRV
FireWatch: Lincoln Heights, Lake Shastina affected by Mill Fire as Mountain Fire outgrows it
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire says today the Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are both growing, combining for more than 10,000 burned acres in Siskiyou County. It says today the Mill Fire's size is 4,254 burned acres from its starting point near Weed Friday. CalFire says it burned into Lincoln Heights, then northwest to Edgewood, progressing across Jackson Ranch Road to reach Lake Shastina. CalFire says though it was able to stop the fire's advance, the Mill Fire "affected" several structures there.
2 dead as Mill and Mountain Fires continue to grow
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Both the Mountain Fire and Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have exploded in size since they began on Friday. On Friday the Mill Fire began around 1:45 p.m. and was mapped at 200 plus acres with 0% containment. As of 7:53 p.n. on Sunday, the Mill Fire has reached around […]
actionnewsnow.com
Mill Fire in Weed, 4,254 acres, 25% contained, evacuation orders and warnings still in place
WEED, Calif. 3:19 P.M. SUNDAY UPDATE - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit says that the Mill Fire has burned 4,254 acres and is 25% contained. 411 structures are threatened, and 50 single structures have been destroyed. CAL FIRE says that there have been three civilian injuries. The cause of the fire...
Mountain Fire continues rapid growth, burning 6,451 acres in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY — A second fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, saw a second night of growth. As of Sunday morning, the fire near the community of Gazelle has burned 6,451 acres and remains just 5% contained.The fire was extremely active through the night as it continues to burn north in timber, according to Cal Fire.Today, firefighters are bracing for stronger winds and the possibility of spot fires, according to a report.No structures have been destroyed at this time, but more than 650 are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.A new evacuation center opened Saturday at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:Large animals: Horse barns at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Red Cross Shelters:Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097The shelter at Yreka Community Center has been closed.
Northern California wildfire with 'dangerous rate of spread' prompts evacuation orders
Evacuation orders were issued Friday as a rapidly growing wildfire exploded in size near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County, Calif., according to authorities.
Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared
WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Mountain Fire Continues to Grow Fast–Now at 8460 Acres] At Least 50 Structures Destroyed, Three Injured in Destructive Mill Fire in Siskiyou County
As of late Saturday night, the Mill Fire which started in the outskirts of Weed in Siskiyou County on Friday afternoon had grown to 4,254 acres and is 25% contained. The suppression efforts have been surprisingly successful and the fire is much less active and firefighters are hopeful. According to...
krcrtv.com
Mill fire evacuation updates
REDDING, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for Siskiyou beginning at 4:58 pm and ending at 8:58 pm . Evacuation Orders have been issued for Siskiyou County Zones 2218, 5102-B. The current evacuation orders and warnings are as follows. EVACUATION ORDERS: SIS-3710, SIS-3713, SIS-5111-A, SIS-5117-B,...
kptv.com
PHOTO GALLERY: National Guard med evac helicopter and crew assist with Rum Creek Fire effort
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon National Guard sent a medical evacuation helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Military Department. “We are here in Medford for MEDEVAC stand by for the wildland fires and are the dedicated MEDEVAC asset for any of the firefighting crews in the area,” said HH-60 Pilot, Chief Warrant Officer Corey Wadsworth.
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting
MEDFORD, Ore.— The Oregon National Guard is helping fight the Rum Creek Fire that has burned approximately 17,000 acres and is said to be 12% contained. Fifty-one guard members have been helping with the safety and security of the area with road closure points since Monday, Aug. 29, in the Merlin area. Additionally, the guard has dispatched an HH-60 medical lift helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport to help if any firefighters or support staff become critically injured and need rapid transport for medical treatment.
KDRV
Fire crews stop wildfire north of Howard Prairie Lake before it spreads
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry crews quickly pounced on a wildfire start on Wednesday afternoon northeast of Howard Prairie Lake and Dead Indian Memorial Road. The fire, titled the Beaver Dam Fire, was stopped at a quarter-acre in size. When ODF got word of the fire, they...
Mountain Fire grows in size in Siskiyou County | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
GAZELLE, Calif. — The growing Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County has forced residents out of their homes near the community of Gazelle just as another raging wildfire miles away destroyed homes and left two injured overnight. According to a Saturday evening update, the Mountain Fire is mapped at 4,812...
KTVL
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
KDRV
BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
Rapidly spreading wildfire near Weed in Siskiyou County triggers evacuation orders
SISKIYOU COUNTY -- A large, fast-moving wildfire burning near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County Friday afternoon has triggered evacuation orders, according to authorities.The so-called Mill Fire was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. and has quickly exploded to 200 acres, according to reports on social media. The Zonehaven website shows a large area of Siskiyou County east of I-5 under evacuation orders. The communities of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood are all impacted.According to some reports, the fire involves homes and a request for a large number of ground fire units with air support has gone out. So far, there has been no official word on the fire from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office or Cal Fire.
KTVL
JCFD5 knocks down fully involved vehicle fire on I-5, no spread to vegetation
Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County Fire District #5 responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on southbound I-5 near exit 6 on Saturday afternoon. The fire has been knocked down according to JCFD5. ODF and CAL FIRE were on standby in case the incident escalated, but there was...
Mill Fire in Siskiyou County burns homes, causes injuries | Evacuations, Maps, and Updates
WEED, Calif. — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg...
