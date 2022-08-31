ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man charged in connection to suspicious device found in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man has been charged with terroristic threatening in connection to an “explosive device hoax” in downtown Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jimmy Smith Jr., 49, was arrested on Friday in connection to an investigation into a suspicious device that was found...
Wave 3

LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Fairdale, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Officer involved crash on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
SHIVELY, KY
wvih.com

Body Found In Backyard

A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Apartments damaged, residents displaced in morning fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire at a building of an apartment complex in eastern Louisville Metro has displaced a number of tenants from their units. Just before 8:30 a.m., firefighters from Anchorage-Middletown and St. Matthews were called to Laurie Vallee Road in La Fontenay Apartments. Deputy Chief Kent Kruer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman charged for trafficking contraband into Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested and charged for trafficking contraband into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility. According to Metro Corrections, on August 26 Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance. The arrest was a result of an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMDC becomes only jail in the country with Narcan inside dorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the last couple of years, it seemed like drugs were easier to find inside Louisville’s jail than on the streets. The number of deaths at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, or LMDC, were three times higher than the national average. The jail’s new...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY

