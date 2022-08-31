ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh starts an off-field war with Vol Nation that it didn’t want

The upcoming matchup between the Tennessee Vols and the Pittsburgh Panthers this weekend got some added juice on Monday via a report from WNML’s Jimmy Hyams. According to Hyams, Pittsburgh only offered Tennessee seats in the 500 level at Acrisure Stadium (previously known as Heinz Stadium). UT refused those...
Massive concern arises for Tennessee Vols on Saturday

When I made my season predictions for the Tennessee Vols during a recording of The Big Orange Podcast earlier this week, I picked Josh Heupel’s squad to beat the Florida Gators on September 24. But after watching Florida beat Utah on Saturday night, I’m not so sure anymore.
Distinguished President of Fisk Removed

NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University alumni across the nation have expressed surprise and anger over the institution’s unexpected announcement last weekend that Dr. Vann Newkirk, university President, has been relieved of his leadership position in that post. Fisk gave no explanation or details of the sudden move, ending a two-year leadership stint by the Fisk veteran who had served as Provost and was publicly praised in recent months for boosting donor-giving and enrollment.
