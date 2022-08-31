Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh starts an off-field war with Vol Nation that it didn’t want
The upcoming matchup between the Tennessee Vols and the Pittsburgh Panthers this weekend got some added juice on Monday via a report from WNML’s Jimmy Hyams. According to Hyams, Pittsburgh only offered Tennessee seats in the 500 level at Acrisure Stadium (previously known as Heinz Stadium). UT refused those...
Massive concern arises for Tennessee Vols on Saturday
When I made my season predictions for the Tennessee Vols during a recording of The Big Orange Podcast earlier this week, I picked Josh Heupel’s squad to beat the Florida Gators on September 24. But after watching Florida beat Utah on Saturday night, I’m not so sure anymore.
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
TSU student killed in head-on collision laid to rest
Friends and family remembered the life of 20-year-old Kelona Hudson on Saturday as she was laid to rest.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
Distinguished President of Fisk Removed
NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University alumni across the nation have expressed surprise and anger over the institution’s unexpected announcement last weekend that Dr. Vann Newkirk, university President, has been relieved of his leadership position in that post. Fisk gave no explanation or details of the sudden move, ending a two-year leadership stint by the Fisk veteran who had served as Provost and was publicly praised in recent months for boosting donor-giving and enrollment.
1 shot, killed outside gas station on West Trinity Lane
An investigation is underway after police say one person was shot and killed outside of a gas station late Monday night.
Metro Nashville Police searching for suspect involved in shooting at apartments in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for a man who was possibly involved in the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex in North Nashville. Police are searching for 31-year-old Tyrone McGee who is wanted for the murder of Timothy Hodge, 33, at...
