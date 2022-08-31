Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo starting in left field
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Joey Gallo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will take over left field for Sunday's game against the Padres while Miguel Vargas takes a seat. Gallo is listed seventh on the Dodgers' batting order. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols starting Monday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 267 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .272 batting average with...
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Mets leave James McCann off Sunday lineup
The New York Mets did not list James McCann in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. McCann will take a seat Sunday while Tomas Nido starts at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project McCann for 32 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home run, 3...
numberfire.com
Kansas City's Hunter Dozier operating third base on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier will start at third base after Bobby Witt Jr. was shifted to shortstop and Nicky Lopez was given a breather. In a matchup against Cleveland's right-hander Shane Bieber, our models project Dozier to...
numberfire.com
Ben DeLuzio moving back to Cardinals' bench Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Ben DeLuzio in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeLuzio will take a seat Sunday while Tyler O'Neil covers centerfield and Corey Dickerson starts in left field. Dickerson will bat fifth. DeLuzio scored a run after drawing a walk...
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias hitting fifth in Rangers' Tuesday lineup
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Mathias will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Kole Calhoun was rested against Houston's left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Mathias to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
J.D. Martinez batting fifth for Boston on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander JT Chargois and the Rays. Franchy Cordero (ankle) has been placed on the ten-day injured list. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Sam Huff behind the plate for Texas on Tuesday night
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Huff will catch on Tuesday night after Jonah Heim was given the night off on the road. In a matchup versus left-hander Framber Valdez, our models project Huff to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Knizner will catch for left-hander Jose Quintana on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Paolo Espino and Washington. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 6.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will catch for left-hander Wade Miley on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. P.J. Higgins returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal leading off for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Madrigal will start at second base on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. Zach McKinstry returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Madrigal for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll hitting sixth in Arizona's Tuesday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Carroll will bat in Arizona's designated hitting spot after Josh Rojas was positioned at third base and Emmanuel Rivera was benched against Padres' righty Joe Musgrove. numberFire's models project Carroll to score 4.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan batting second for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Donovan will start at third base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Paolo Espino and Washington. Albert Pujols returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Donovan for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with J.J. Matijevic starting at designated hitter. Matijevic will bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Matijevic for 8.1...
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. batting eighth on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gurriel will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Raimel Tapia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gurriel for 11.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Phillies starting Edmundo Sosa at shortstop on Tuesday evening
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Sosa will take over the shortstop position after Bryson Stott was given a breather at home. In a matchup versus Jesus Luzardo, our models project Sosa to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman hitting sixth in Pittsburgh's Tuesday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is starting in Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Newman will operate second base after Tucupita Marcano was rested at home. In a matchup versus Taijuan Walker, our models project Newman to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
