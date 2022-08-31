Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo starting in left field
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Joey Gallo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will take over left field for Sunday's game against the Padres while Miguel Vargas takes a seat. Gallo is listed seventh on the Dodgers' batting order. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Phillies starting Edmundo Sosa at shortstop on Tuesday evening
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Sosa will take over the shortstop position after Bryson Stott was given a breather at home. In a matchup versus Jesus Luzardo, our models project Sosa to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McGuire will catch for left-hander Rich Hill on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander JT Chargois and the Rays. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 7.4...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan batting second for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Donovan will start at third base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Paolo Espino and Washington. Albert Pujols returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Donovan for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Mets leave James McCann off Sunday lineup
The New York Mets did not list James McCann in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. McCann will take a seat Sunday while Tomas Nido starts at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project McCann for 32 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home run, 3...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols starting Monday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 267 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .272 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Amed Rosario starting Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Amed Rosario is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Rosario for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Ben DeLuzio moving back to Cardinals' bench Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Ben DeLuzio in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeLuzio will take a seat Sunday while Tyler O'Neil covers centerfield and Corey Dickerson starts in left field. Dickerson will bat fifth. DeLuzio scored a run after drawing a walk...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Paul DeJong sitting versus Cubs Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Paul DeJong in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong will sit out Sunday's game while Tommy Edman covers shortstop and Nolan Gorman rejoins the lineup at second base. Gorman will hit seventh against the Cubs. DeJong has made 190...
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sent to Oakland's bench on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Vogt will rest at home after Dermis Garcia was named Tuesday's first baseman against Atlanta's right-hander Kyle Wright. numberFire's models project Vogt to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting second on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Daza will start in left field on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Sean Bouchard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Josh Naylor not in Guardians' Tuesday lineup
Cleveland Guardians first baseman/designated hitter Josh Naylor is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. The Guardians appear to be giving the lefty-hitting Naylor a rare breather as they square off versus the Royals' southpaw. Owen Miller will replace Naylor on first base and bat sixth.
numberfire.com
Rockies' Elehuris Montero batting eighth on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Montero will start at third base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Brendan Rodgers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Montero for 7.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
William Contreras sitting Sunday afternoon for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the MIami Marlins. Contreras is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 294 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .272 batting average with an .857 OPS,...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis operating first base for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Mets. Chavis will take over first base after Josh VanMeter was sent to the bench in Pittsburgh. numberFire's models project Chavis to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Arizona's Daulton Varsho batting second on Tuesday night
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Varsho will man right field after Jake McCarthy was shifted to left and Stone Garrett was benched against right-hander Joe Musgrove. numberFire's models project Varsho to score 10.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
