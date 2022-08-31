Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission
Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors
Are we going to see Peyton Manning take over an NFL front office?. The legendary NFL quarterback appears to be happy with his television career, however, he's being mentioned for a front office job. Manning has been linked to the Chicago Bears team president role. “The Bears need to seek...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where are Packers in power rankings for Week 1 of 2022 season?
The Green Bay Packers are sixth in NFL Spin Zone’s season-opening power rankings. It’s September. Months of football-less Sundays are a thing of the past. As the summer fades away, Green Bay Packers football returns. Matt LaFleur’s team couldn’t ask for a more challenging game to open up...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach, NFL Player
The college football world received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away at 71 years old. Morriss was battling Alzheimer's for a few years, per multiple reports. Before Morriss became a head coach for Kentucky, he was a seasoned veteran in the NFL. He...
Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change
Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Art Rooney II Making Special Announcement: NFL World Reacts
Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II will hold a press conference this Tuesday afternoon. The team has described it as a "special announcement." No one knows what Rooney will discuss during Tuesday's news conference. There are plenty of different topics he can address before the team's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Aaron Rodgers Makes Opinion On Divided America Very Clear
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that the United States is pretty split these days. America's political conversations have seemingly become more and more heated over the years. And, as everyone knows with debating, all it really does is make people more entrenched in their own views.
Look: Cowboys Season Preview Newspaper Cover Is Going Viral
As usual, the Dallas Cowboys enter the 2022 season with high expectations. The Cowboys won the NFC East last year, and even though the team suffered a first-round playoff defeat, owner Jerry Jones' confidence hasn't eroded, at least not publicly. But, as there always is in the NFL, there are...
Chiefs Tight End Will Miss At Least First 4 Weeks
The Kansas City Chiefs made an expected procedural move on Monday, putting tight end Blake Bell on injured reserve. Bell, an eight-year vet, suffered a hip flexor injury in KC's preseason opener last month. He's been out ever since, and will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jason Peters Has Telling Comment About Meeting Jerry Jones
Jason Peters made sure to let the past die with his hatred toward the Dallas Cowboys. Peters signed to their practice squad on Monday, just two years after he played his final snap as a Philadelphia Eagle. He spent 11 seasons as a member of the Eagles but said that...
Texans Release Notable Running Back On Monday
As the team welcomed wide receiver Chris Conley back, the Houston Texans reportedly cut ties with a former 1,000-yard rusher on Monday. According to "Houston Football Show" co-host Jayson Braddock, the Texans signed Chris Conley back to its practice squad and released Marlon Mack. Braddock noted that the team needed...
Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
Look: NFL Head Coach's Rumored Girlfriend Is Going Viral
The 2022 NFL season is upon us. Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals had a disappointing finish to the 2021 season, flaming out following a hot start to the year. Perhaps they'll bounce back in 2022. Kingsbury has certainly bounced back off the field, according to reports, anyway. The Cardinals...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Odds Predict Which NFL Quarterback Will Get Benched First
At some point this season, at least one team will make a change at quarterback. It happens every single year. SportsBetting.ag has already unveiled its odds for the first quarterback benched this season. At this moment, Mitch Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite at 3-1. Trubisky has been named the Week...
4 biggest concerns for Packers ahead of 2022 season
Week 1 of the 2022 season is here. What are the four biggest concerns for the Green Bay Packers this year?. The Green Bay Packers aim to take a step forward this season and return to the Super Bowl. They have an excellent roster that looks capable of getting there....
Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Brian Kelly Tonight
Brian Kelly has been a major topic of conversation on social media during his debut as LSU's head coach tonight. There have been a lot of things said about Kelly as his Tigers continue to struggle against Florida State, but one of the most frequent topics brought up his the coach's infamous Southern "accent" from when he was hired last December.
Aaron Rodgers sounds mighty confident in one receiver who needs to prove everything this season
Aaron Rodgers sounds extremely confident in Sammy Watkins and what he’ll do for the Green Bay Packers this season. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ statements of opinion about his wide receivers always seem to be dissected with great detail. If we take any stock into what he says, we should expect Sammy Watkins to prove it in Green Bay after a rather disappointing career.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
608K+
Followers
74K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 9