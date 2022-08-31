Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trea Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Amed Rosario starting Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Amed Rosario is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Rosario for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jake Fraley batting cleanup for Cincinnati Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds listed Jake Fraley as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Fraley will cover left field and bat cleanup in the first game of today's doubleheader while Stuart Fairchild takes a seat. Our models project Fraley, who has a $3,000 salary on...
numberfire.com
Ben DeLuzio moving back to Cardinals' bench Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Ben DeLuzio in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeLuzio will take a seat Sunday while Tyler O'Neil covers centerfield and Corey Dickerson starts in left field. Dickerson will bat fifth. DeLuzio scored a run after drawing a walk...
numberfire.com
Connor Wong catching for Boston on Friday
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Wong will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Rangers. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 6.0 FanDuel...
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy batting fifth on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McCarthy will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jason Alexander and the Brewers. Ketel Marte moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCarthy for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez sitting for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez will move to the bench on Friday with Josh Harrison starting at third base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Victor Robles batting ninth on Sunday
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Robles will start in center field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the Mets. Josh Palacios moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Robles for 5.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nick Castellanos starting for Philadelphia on Friday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castellanos is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Castellanos for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Gleyber Torres sitting on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Torres will move to the bench on Sunday with Isiah Kiner-Falefa starting at shortstop. Kiner-Falefa will bat sixth versus right-hander Shawn Armstrong and the Rays. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for...
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez batting third for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alvarez will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Reid Detmers and the Angels. David Hensley returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alvarez for 15.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Salvador Perez in Royals' Sunday lineup
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Perez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting third in the order versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. Our models project Perez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Christian Yelich sitting for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yelich will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew McCutchen starting in left field. McCutchen will bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 10.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Narvaez will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Reid Detmers and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.4...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson taking over center field for Colorado on Saturday
Colorado Rockies utility-man Garrett Hampson is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hampson will patrol center field after Randal Grichuk was shifted to right, Michael Toglia was moved to first base, C.J. Cron was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, and Charlie Blackmon was benched. In a matchup...
numberfire.com
Tyrone Taylor starting for Milwaukee on Saturday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Taylor for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez starting Sunday afternoon for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
White Sox's Josh Harrison batting eighth on Friday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Harrison will star at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Eloy Jimenez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 7.2 FanDuel points...
