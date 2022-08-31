ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two South Bend churches 'get comfortable being uncomfortable'

By Alesia I. Redding, South Bend Tribune
This weekend, as part of an outreach effort, two South Bend churches − one Black, one white − are coming together to co-sponsor a 5K run.

But for the past year, they've been exploring a deeper, less comfortable kind of outreach.

They've been talking. About race.

Beginning last November, and mostly through Zoom meetings, Olivet African Methodist Episcopal and Sunnyside Presbyterian churches have been having conversations on topics ranging from gun violence to critical race theory.

It's still early in the process. This is an ongoing story about people having candid, often difficult discussions in hope of moving toward understanding and getting past misconceptions.

What they've really been doing is getting to know each other by sharing personal stories. From the college student whose uncle's racism went unchallenged by the rest of the family, to the longtime church member who served in the military, is now an executive chef and has admittedly grown tired of serving on diversity committees that don't accomplish anything.

The latter refers to Jeff Thomas, a three-decade member and former trustee at Olivet, an African-American church founded in South Bend in 1870, who facilitates the discussions. When Olivet Pastor Eileen Thomas (no relation) approached him in his role as chair of community engagement/social outreach committee, he thought of his own experiences with diversity training that "led to nothing." He had no interest in repeating the exercise.

Instead, he wanted to start by getting to know one another, to get people out of their comfort zones. He recalls a comment about turning away from the shootings on the city's West side. "You can turn the TV off," he says, "but it's still there."

And he says that African Americans have to "realize our own cultural biases, too."

The group that gathers on the second Wednesday of the month is small, with fewer than a dozen people — deliberately so, to allow everyone to participate. You can ask any question, there's no judging, and the motto is "get comfortable being uncomfortable."

Bill Moor, a member of the social ministries committee at Sunnyside, the city's largest Presbyterian church, remembers Thomas' reaction to the suggestion that members of the two committees get together for a picnic. "He said, 'Wait a minute ... we need to get to know each other first. We don't know each other. Let's talk.'"

Thomas also recommended an "icebreaker": A YouTube video called "Grace, Justice & Mercy,'' which features the Rev. Timothy Keller of Redeemer Presbyterian exploring, among other things, racial injustice, repentance and redemption.

Moor, a retired Tribune columnist, says the discussions have "made me look back at different chapters of my life." Moor grew up in Kokomo, a town that is mostly white. He recalls Black classmates (and teammates) coming to the house, and he also saw prejudice. Moor formed friendships with African Americans after college and in his decades as a sportswriter/editor, but at Indiana University he joined a fraternity whose members were all white.

"I probably closed myself off at a time that was supposed to be a time of enlightenment," he says now. "I think the meetings made me realize I had done that."

Moor sees the next step as getting the entire congregation involved, even while acknowledging that it's "one step at a time." One such step will be on display at Saturday's Peace Run 5K, an event that Olivet first held in 2017. Moor estimates that anywhere from 40 to 50 Sunnyside members will either run or volunteer.

Dr. Tom Kreider, a Goshen psychiatrist who started attending Olivet three years ago, will be at the run with his adult sons. Kreider, who is white, joined the church in reaction to the political climate in the country, feeling the need to build bridges. He says everyone has made him feel welcome, and he's formed special friendships.

Kreider grew up in Goshen, where he had few interactions with African Americans. "I went to Goshen College during the 1970s, and I remember the Black people sat at one table in the cafeteria. I never sat with them. They were isolated. We let them stay isolated. It's what I would now see as missed opportunities to grow as a person, to build a bridge to a different culture, to bring a little healing to myself."

Kreider has been struck by the openness of Sunnyside members, and hopes the friendships that have formed will endure.

"Trying to build bridges takes work," he said. "But it's very rewarding."

South Bend Community 5K Peace Run

Saturday at 9 a.m.

The 5K starts and ends at 719 Notre Dame Ave, and travels through the city's northeast neighborhood, near the University of Notre Dame. Same-day registration is at 8 a.m. Proceeds go to Heroes Camp of South Bend, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mentoring at-risk youths through basketball and faith. To register, go to sbc-5k-peace-run.ticketleap.com/ or call 574-386-6038.

IN THIS ARTICLE
