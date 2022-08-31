ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

NH voter information made available in Spanish, Mandarin, French

By Amanda Gokee
Portsmouth Herald

 6 days ago
The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday that it has translated voter information into Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, and French.

That information is available on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.nh.gov/multilingual-election-information, and includes instructions in each language on registering to vote, voting rights, and Election Day procedures.

In its announcement about the effort, the Secretary of State’s Office encouraged election officials to print the materials and make them available to voters in the upcoming primary and general elections.

Voting information was not previously available in other languages, in spite of the state’s rapidly diversifying demographics, including people with limited proficiency in English.

Rep. Manny Espitia, a Nashua Democrat, sponsored a bill in the past legislative session to translate election information. House Bill 1442 was voted down along party lines by the House Election Law Committee in February.

Espitia said this effort from the Secretary of State’s Office accomplishes what he had hoped to do through legislation and called it a big deal. He hopes to see additional languages added, including Portuguese, Hindi, and Indonesian. “I think this is a great first step in the right direction, and I’m grateful that the Secretary of State did this,” Espitia said.

The Secretary of State’s Office used a translation service called Language Bank to create the materials.

This story was originally published by New Hampshire Bulletin.

Comments / 0

Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

