Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodger Fans Welcome The Padres The Only Way They Know How
Dodger fans got creative last night making fun of Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr's PED suspension
numberfire.com
Austin Nola in Padres' lineup on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Dustin May. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants betting on former top prospect Brinson
Farhan Zaidi knows what he is looking for in the final weeks of the 2022 MLB season. On Thursday's episode of KNBR's "Tolbert & Copes Podcast," the Giants' president of baseball operations explained why San Francisco traded for Lewis Brinson. "He's having a great year in Triple-A, been one of...
Dodgers fan taunts Fernando Tatis Jr. with PED object
San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy in mid-August, much to the delight of Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid. He later claimed he unknowingly took the substance as part...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers Fans Welcome Padres to Dodger Stadium with Inflatable PEDs
You had to assume something was coming as the Dodgers and Padres met following the news that Fernando Tatis Jr had tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended by MLB. That something happened in the 5th inning when an inflatable display got loose on the field. It was...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos set for MRI on oblique
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is scheduled to undergo an MRI to address a tight right oblique, multiple outlets reported
numberfire.com
Trent Grisham in Padres' Sunday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Grisham is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Caleb Ferguson. Our models project Grisham for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
ESPN
Smith, Thompson homers power MLB-leading Dodgers past Padres
LOS ANGELES -- — Will Smith homered for the second consecutive game and Trayce Thompson added a pinch-hit home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers used two big innings to beat the San Diego Padres 9-4 on Sunday night. The Dodgers, who have the best record in the MLB...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB Odds: Padres vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 9/4/2022
The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Dodgers prediction and pick. Mike Clevinger starts for San Diego, while Caleb Ferguson gets a spot start for the Dodgers. Mike Clevinger has a 3.59 ERA. He has been a decent...
Comments / 0