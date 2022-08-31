ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Nola in Padres' lineup on Friday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Dustin May. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
NBC Sports

Zaidi explains why Giants betting on former top prospect Brinson

Farhan Zaidi knows what he is looking for in the final weeks of the 2022 MLB season. On Thursday's episode of KNBR's "Tolbert & Copes Podcast," the Giants' president of baseball operations explained why San Francisco traded for Lewis Brinson. "He's having a great year in Triple-A, been one of...
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers fan taunts Fernando Tatis Jr. with PED object

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy in mid-August, much to the delight of Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid. He later claimed he unknowingly took the substance as part...
Trent Grisham in Padres' Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Grisham is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Caleb Ferguson. Our models project Grisham for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
ESPN

Smith, Thompson homers power MLB-leading Dodgers past Padres

LOS ANGELES -- — Will Smith homered for the second consecutive game and Trayce Thompson added a pinch-hit home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers used two big innings to beat the San Diego Padres 9-4 on Sunday night. The Dodgers, who have the best record in the MLB...
