A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Free Admission to 3 New Exhibits at Local Art MuseumDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
A Boston street was just named among the coolest streets on the planet
The street is "one of the liveliest places to spend a night out in the city," according to Time Out. A famous Back Bay street full of brownstones, restaurants, shops, and galleries is among the top hangouts on the planet, according to Time Out. Boston’s iconic Newbury Street just ranked...
This Christmas tree ornament makes light of a Boston tragedy – getting Storrowed
Not a creature was stirring not even a 12-foot U-Haul stuck under a 10-foot bridge. It’s the most wonderful time of the year — back-to-school season in Boston. WickedJoyful, a custom action figures company, created an ornament to celebrate the season of giving in Boston — Allston Christmas, also known as Sept. 1, also known as the day the entire city is turned into a sea of U-Hauls.
WCVB
Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.
To Do List: Labor Day weekend festivals
BOSTON – There are plenty of events for the whole family this Labor Day weekend, including schooners in Gloucester, lights at Southwick Zoo and artists in Harvard Square.GLOUCESTER SCHOONER FESTIVALYou can get up-close and personal with a variety of ships during the Gloucester Schooner Festival, which kicked off Thursday and concludes on Sunday with a schooner race. And the best part is the event is free to the public. https://www.maritimegloucester.org/sf-visitor-infoWhen: September 1-4 Where: Gloucester (various locations) Cost: N/ASOUTHWICK'S ZOO FESTIVAL OF ILLUMINATIONThe Festival of Illumination got underway Thursday at Southwick's Zoo and continues through the end of the year. The...
Confessions of an ‘Allston Christmas’ newbie
What I learned the hard way in my quest for discount household goods. Christmas came early this year. Three months and 24 days, in fact. Ask any college student in Boston, and you’ll learn the true meaning of the Boston holiday known as “Allston Christmas.” Every year around Sept. 1, the streets of Allston (and the rest of Boston) are overflowing with furniture, décor, and trash left behind by college students moving out of their leased apartments. For those who are starting their new leases on Sept. 1, this holiday provides the perfect opportunity for discount shopping.
The Halal Guys Opening Soon at White Plaza in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - The Halal Guys, an international chain dubbed as "the Authentic American Halal Food," is opening soon at White City Plaza in Shrewsbury. Started in 1990 by three Egyptian founders in a hot dog cart in New York City, The Halal Guys is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the world with nearly 100 locations across the globe, including dozens across the U.S. and international locations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea.
Allston Christmas is back this year; Here’s what people are seeing on the streets as leases begin in Boston
It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Boston. Not Christmas — Allston Christmas. Allston Christmas occurs every year on Sept. 1. It is the day where 70% of leases start in Boston, Roaming Boston wrote. On this “chaotic day,” thousands of students and other movers begin the process of moving into new residences in the city.
Leroux Meats and Deli in Holden closing its doors Sept. 4
HOLDEN - The business that Raymond and Elizabeth Leroux started out of their home in the 1960s will shut down Sept. 4, the family announced in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Today it breaks our hearts to announce the closure of Leroux Meats and Deli, Inc.,” the post said. “Our small family business began...
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts Residents
(MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo announced they will be hosting a discounted rate weekend for all Massachuetts residents and their guests! The family owned zoo stated on their website that "Massachusetts residents can enjoy $20 general admission for themselves and guests during MA weekend!"
Local business to close at the end of the year
SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap, based in North Situate, Rhode Island, announced that it will closing at the end of year. According to a spokesperson for the company, prince increases, supply chain issues, and other delays, were key factors in the decision to close. The business also says they will continue to […]
country1025.com
New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now
Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
For the Love of God, Don’t Park Like a Jerk
Whether you’re new to the neighborhood or have lived here your whole life, you know that parking is a premium in this neighborhood. So if you park like a jerk – you know take up two spots or with your ass hanging out into the street – your neighbors take notice.
JEEP・
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”
(BOSTON, MA) The Museum of Fine Arts is offering free admission on four different days allowing the public access to "the acclaimed portraits of President Barack Obama and Mrs. Michelle Obama." The newest exhibit at the Boston art museum is the seventh and final stop for The Obama Portraits National Tour.
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
WCVB
Massachusetts school warns students of drink-spiking at Boston area bars
BOSTON — Thousands of college students are returning to campuses across Massachusetts, and one Boston school is warning students about the recent increase in reports of spiked drinks at Boston area bars. The Emerson College police department sent the advisory to the Emerson community making people aware of the...
Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World
For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
newcivilengineer.com
Watch: Innovations behind £100M Boston Barrier
This session was first broadcast at NCE’s Future of Floods conference. In this session, Environment Agency project director Adam Robinson explains the work being done to finalise the Boston Barrier project since the 300t gate was installed in 2021. Robinson talks through the efficiencies and innovations being adopted to...
Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square
A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said. Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video...
