What I learned the hard way in my quest for discount household goods. Christmas came early this year. Three months and 24 days, in fact. Ask any college student in Boston, and you’ll learn the true meaning of the Boston holiday known as “Allston Christmas.” Every year around Sept. 1, the streets of Allston (and the rest of Boston) are overflowing with furniture, décor, and trash left behind by college students moving out of their leased apartments. For those who are starting their new leases on Sept. 1, this holiday provides the perfect opportunity for discount shopping.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO