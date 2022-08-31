ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

This Christmas tree ornament makes light of a Boston tragedy – getting Storrowed

Not a creature was stirring not even a 12-foot U-Haul stuck under a 10-foot bridge. It’s the most wonderful time of the year — back-to-school season in Boston. WickedJoyful, a custom action figures company, created an ornament to celebrate the season of giving in Boston — Allston Christmas, also known as Sept. 1, also known as the day the entire city is turned into a sea of U-Hauls.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
CBS Boston

To Do List: Labor Day weekend festivals

BOSTON – There are plenty of events for the whole family this Labor Day weekend, including schooners in Gloucester, lights at Southwick Zoo and artists in Harvard Square.GLOUCESTER SCHOONER FESTIVALYou can get up-close and personal with a variety of ships during the Gloucester Schooner Festival, which kicked off Thursday and concludes on Sunday with a schooner race. And the best part is the event is free to the public. https://www.maritimegloucester.org/sf-visitor-infoWhen: September 1-4 Where: Gloucester (various locations) Cost: N/ASOUTHWICK'S ZOO FESTIVAL OF ILLUMINATIONThe Festival of Illumination got underway Thursday at Southwick's Zoo and continues through the end of the year. The...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Confessions of an ‘Allston Christmas’ newbie

What I learned the hard way in my quest for discount household goods. Christmas came early this year. Three months and 24 days, in fact. Ask any college student in Boston, and you’ll learn the true meaning of the Boston holiday known as “Allston Christmas.” Every year around Sept. 1, the streets of Allston (and the rest of Boston) are overflowing with furniture, décor, and trash left behind by college students moving out of their leased apartments. For those who are starting their new leases on Sept. 1, this holiday provides the perfect opportunity for discount shopping.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

The Halal Guys Opening Soon at White Plaza in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY - The Halal Guys, an international chain dubbed as "the Authentic American Halal Food," is opening soon at White City Plaza in Shrewsbury. Started in 1990 by three Egyptian founders in a hot dog cart in New York City, The Halal Guys is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the world with nearly 100 locations across the globe, including dozens across the U.S. and international locations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea.
SHREWSBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#South End#Onion#Food Drink#French#Boston Com
WPRI 12 News

Local business to close at the end of the year

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap, based in North Situate, Rhode Island, announced that it will closing at the end of year.  According to a spokesperson for the company, prince increases, supply chain issues, and other delays, were key factors in the decision to close.  The business also says they will continue to […]
SCITUATE, RI
country1025.com

New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now

Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Caught in Southie

For the Love of God, Don’t Park Like a Jerk

Whether you’re new to the neighborhood or have lived here your whole life, you know that parking is a premium in this neighborhood. So if you park like a jerk – you know take up two spots or with your ass hanging out into the street – your neighbors take notice.
JEEP
WCVB

Massachusetts school warns students of drink-spiking at Boston area bars

BOSTON — Thousands of college students are returning to campuses across Massachusetts, and one Boston school is warning students about the recent increase in reports of spiked drinks at Boston area bars. The Emerson College police department sent the advisory to the Emerson community making people aware of the...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World

For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
BOSTON, MA
newcivilengineer.com

Watch: Innovations behind £100M Boston Barrier

This session was first broadcast at NCE’s Future of Floods conference. In this session, Environment Agency project director Adam Robinson explains the work being done to finalise the Boston Barrier project since the 300t gate was installed in 2021. Robinson talks through the efficiencies and innovations being adopted to...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy