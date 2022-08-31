ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain steady in Iowa, but fall surge still expected

By Tim Webber, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
Changes in COVID-19 statistics in Iowa were minimal this week, maintaining a trajectory similar to the past few months, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 increased by one this week, to 265 from 264. That's relatively close to the center of a small range of hospitalizations reported each week for the past two months — since July 12, the state has averaged a total of 267 COVID-19 hospitalizations each week.

New reported COVID-19 cases also increased slightly over the past week to 4,908, or an average of 701 per day. Iowa averaged 686 in the week prior, and has averaged about 737 per day over the prior two months — a plateau similar to the one in the hospitalization data.

From May through the beginning of August, Iowa reported more new COVID-19 cases per day than it had at the same times in 2020 and 2021 — the state was reporting more new cases at the start of this year's state fair, for example, than it did prior to the 2021 state fair or when the canceled 2020 fair would've been held.

Since then, however, the number of new cases has held steady, unlike at this time in each of the previous two years, when new cases were beginning to rise ahead of autumn surges. Iowa was averaging more than 1,000 new reported cases per day at this point in 2020 and 2021.

But it's far too early to draw conclusions about the next few months of the pandemic from that data. It does not include the results of most at-home tests, which are more prevalent this year than in years prior. Health officials still expect cases to surge this fall, and on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for a booster vaccine that targets the current dominant subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.

One COVID-19 metric did change by more than a small amount this week: The number of people requiring intensive care for COVID-19 complications in Iowa dropped 30% to 21 from 30.

COVID-19 deaths, which often take several weeks to be verified and reported by the state health department, increased by 33 this week. COVID-19 has been a cause or contributing factor in the deaths of 9,940 Iowans.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Iowa

The latest data in Iowa since March 2020 for the pandemic, as of 12 a.m. Aug. 31, compared to one week earlier:

  • Confirmed cases: 842,647, an increase of 4,908.
  • Deaths: 9,940, an increase of 33.

Data on the state vaccination rate is now updated once a month on the state health department website. As of Aug. 3, 59.2% of Iowans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

How many people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa?

Note: Hospitalization data for COVID-19 is no longer available through the Iowa Department of Public Health. The data below is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Hospitalizations: 265, up from 264 one week ago
  • Patients in intensive care: 21, down from 30

Tim Webber is a data visualization specialist for the Register. Reach him at twebber@registermedia.com, 515-284-8532, and on Twitter at @HelloTimWebber.

Comments

Genevieve Rafferty
4d ago

Booster available Now to keep the Fall/Winter upswing caused by the People refusing to Cooperate for the Safety and Health of their Community. Wish there were a Vaccine for eternal adolescent petulance.



