ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Residents deal with power outages, sip coffee at downtown Howell shops

By Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVIB7_0hcnccel00

HOWELL - David Pinelli is counting the hours until his power returns.

Pinelli, 56, and his wife live on Caledonia Street in Howell. They lost power Monday evening when a series of thunderstorms roared across Michigan, and it’s still not back.

Pinelli said he heard his power won’t be restored until Friday. He's an IT consultant, so not having power is less than ideal.

“I live on my computer,” he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were about 185,000 DTE Energy customers without power, according to the DTE website, down from a high of more than 265,000 immediately after the storms, which packed winds up to 70 mph.

According to an update from DTE Energy Wednesday morning, more than 1,000 workers from outside Michigan have joined the crews working to restore power.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, DTE representative Trevor Lauer said since Monday night, there were calls for about 4,000 outage events, including utility poles falling down or wires taken out by trees. There were about 3,200 different crews working on wire-down coverage Tuesday, Lauer said.

According to DTE Energy's outage map, there are power outages throughout DTE's service area, including dozens of locations in Livingston County. Restoration times locally, according to the website, range from 10 p.m. Wednesday to Friday night.

The most significant single outage area in the county is in the Lake Chemung area northeast of Howell where at least 1,501 customers are affected. DTE does not provide specific numbers of customers affected on its outage map, so the number affected could be higher.

Outages mostly stretch south of Interstate 96 south of Webberville to Whitmore Lake, but there are numerous areas affected between Howell and Brighton as well.

Pinelli sought out a location Wednesday where he could work, and headed to Black Iron Coffee Roasters in downtown to use their WiFi and enjoy a plum tea. He visits the shop often, but Wednesday was a necessity.

“I always try to come in here, power outage or not,” he said.

Desirae Murphy, a barista at the coffee shop, said Tuesday was busier than usual and Wednesday was as well. The coffee shop did not lose power.

Down the street, at Uptown Coffeehouse, Lorna Brennan, the owner, said the business didn’t lose power, but they were not able to be open Tuesday because of their staffing shortages.

One of their main pastry providers, however, in Fenton doesn’t have power, and didn't deliver pastries Wednesday. They won't have pastries Thursday, either. The shop was still busier than usual with people coming in to use the WiFi and power outlets to charge devices.

Michael Johnson, 71, lives in Howell and went to Uptown Coffeehouse to charge his phone and his portable charger. While he waited, he sipped a cappuccino and completed the New York Times crossword.

While there, he got a message that his power would be back on Wednesday.

“This has been the longest outage that I’ve experienced, maybe ever,” he said. “This is the first time ever that I’ve had an outage where the stuff in the fridge is going (bad).”

Johnson said he is not excited to have to restock his food, but he said the food isn’t the biggest issue for him.

“It’s mostly just the boredom of being home without having any of your electronic toys to play with,” he said. “It’s cut into my TV binge watching and my treadmill.”

He said longer power outages are dangerous for people his age because they don’t have the mobility to adjust to the situation. A lot of older people have CPAP machines or insulin that needs to stay refrigerated.

“There are people who are more than just inconvenienced by this. It’s difficult, you know, for a lot of people,” he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

You may qualify for utility credit for power outage during storm

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who were without power for days after a storm on Monday, Aug. 29, can apply for a $25 credit from the utility companies. The Michigan Public Service Commission mandates the credit and sets the criteria to apply:. –An outage of more than 120 hours...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Is anything ever going to be done about the viaduct?

Trucks getting stuck in Dexter’s viaduct is funny, until it’s not. Long-time Dexter resident Barb Fike was on her way into town for an appointment the last time a truck got stuck in the viaduct. “I had to reroute through Westridge subdivision to Dexter-Pinckney to Island Lake to...
DEXTER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Whitmore Lake, MI
Howell, MI
Business
City
Howell, MI
Banana 101.5

Is Costco Going to Build a Store in Grand Blanc, MI?

Would you like to see a Costco in Grand Blanc, Michigan?. Let me just say this right off the bat, we cannot confirm if any of these rumors are true. While scrolling through different community Facebook pages and groups, we came across an interesting post about the possibility of Costco coming to Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 4

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list:. Stadium Boulevard between Brockman Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue: The installation of a new water main near the East Stadium Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue intersection plans to bring some lane closures to the area. The project plans to be completed by 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, weather permitting.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Power Outage#Falling Down#Toys#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Howell David Pinelli#Dte Energy
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Pride to host first in-person event since 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Pride will be returning in full force this month after a two-year span where there were only virtual versions of the event. Ann Arbor Pride’s Pride in the Park event, hosted by the Jim Toy Community Center, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Wheeler Park, 200 Depot St., Ann Arbor. This if the first year since 2019 that the event will be held in-person.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022

OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
OWOSSO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
99.1 WFMK

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month

LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
WARREN, MI
Club 93.7

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

1K+
Followers
746
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy