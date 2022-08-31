Commissioners break ground on future site of Maury County Judicial Center

Hard hats, shiny new shovels, and a whole host of county leaders were parked by a bulldozer behind the former Daily Herald building Tuesday night as commissioners sent dirt flying to break ground on the future Maury County Judicial Center.

The approved $30 million project will push forward without former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles’ signature, according to exiting County Commission Chairman, Don Morrow.

A previously tentative special-called meeting was canceled – a meeting that was in place in case now former Mayor Andy Ogles vetoed the commission’s vote of approval for the project. Ogles previously vetoed the commission's approval of the county and school budget with a needed tax increase to balance the budget. Ultimately, the full county commission overruled Ogles veto and all passed.

“We have worked hard, and 21 [unanimous] votes is almost unheard of in county government,” Morrow said, thanking the commission and everyone involved in the planning.

“I thought at one point we might be digging our grave before we even started this thing,” Morrow said.

“I want to thank [exiting Budget Committee Chairman, Scott Sumners] and Doug Lukonen for helping us find a way to fund this without any tax dollars. That’s good for Maury County; that’s conservative government. And I don’t think you’re going to get any better than that.”

Morrow said he expects this to change the face of Maury County for many years to come.

The ceremony was a hurried event, as Sumners agreed they wanted to finalize the new center approval before leaving their commission seats.

Newly sworn in Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt stood at the back of the crowd watching the ceremony and Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland attended. A photo was taken with officials standing atop the bulldozer carrying a banner with the artist’s concept rendering for the new center.

No demo yet

Permits are not complete yet, so a demolition date is not currently set, according to Jamie Spencer, with Hewlett Spencer – one company contracted for the work at the new site.

The first job will be removing some asbestos from the old building, Spencer said. Then once the permits are complete, a demolition date can be set.

Rick Bruining, project executive with Bell Construction, also working on the project said that The Daily Herald sign could be salvaged for historical preservation.

Sumners said that the project had been on the commission’s to do list for the entirety of his eight-year tenure.

Morrow said he could remember talk of the need as far back as 1994.

“Ever since I’ve been on the commission we’ve heard about the needs of the courthouse,” Sumners said. “We never had the funding to renovate something inside the courthouse or even separate from the courthouse.”

Sumners again stated his relief at taxpayers not having to “foot the bill” for the project, with American Rescue Plan funding, court fees and adequate facilities taxes going toward the total cost.

Commissioner Brian McKelvy said getting the project set up to begin had been a long hard road.

“Three different times we’ve tried to make this happen, and it’s finally happening today,” McKelvy said. “I think it will take some of the pressure off of downtown, and we’ll still keep the courthouse occupied.”

McKelvy mentioned a recent $3 million allocation to help with refurbishing the current courthouse.

“This is not saying we’re going to get rid of the courthouse,” McKelvy said. “$3 million dollars was budgeted for the courthouse and the Memorial Building. There is money there.”

Thursday morning a new Maury County Commission will swear in at 8:30 a.m. on the second floor of the courthouse, replacing most of the current commissioners.

Check back with The Daily Herald for more developments on the new judicial center.