ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Commissioners break ground on future site of Maury County Judicial Center

By Kerri Bartlett, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1tgT_0hcncNby00

Hard hats, shiny new shovels, and a whole host of county leaders were parked by a bulldozer behind the former Daily Herald building Tuesday night as commissioners sent dirt flying to break ground on the future Maury County Judicial Center.

The approved $30 million project will push forward without former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles’ signature, according to exiting County Commission Chairman, Don Morrow.

'Best way forward':Judicial center moves forward at $30 million, no cost to taxpayers

A previously tentative special-called meeting was canceled – a meeting that was in place in case now former Mayor Andy Ogles vetoed the commission’s vote of approval for the project. Ogles previously vetoed the commission's approval of the county and school budget with a needed tax increase to balance the budget. Ultimately, the full county commission overruled Ogles veto and all passed.

“We have worked hard, and 21 [unanimous] votes is almost unheard of in county government,” Morrow said, thanking the commission and everyone involved in the planning.

“I thought at one point we might be digging our grave before we even started this thing,” Morrow said.

“I want to thank [exiting Budget Committee Chairman, Scott Sumners] and Doug Lukonen for helping us find a way to fund this without any tax dollars. That’s good for Maury County; that’s conservative government. And I don’t think you’re going to get any better than that.”

Morrow said he expects this to change the face of Maury County for many years to come.

The ceremony was a hurried event, as Sumners agreed they wanted to finalize the new center approval before leaving their commission seats.

Newly sworn in Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt stood at the back of the crowd watching the ceremony and Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland attended. A photo was taken with officials standing atop the bulldozer carrying a banner with the artist’s concept rendering for the new center.

No demo yet

Permits are not complete yet, so a demolition date is not currently set, according to Jamie Spencer, with Hewlett Spencer – one company contracted for the work at the new site.

The first job will be removing some asbestos from the old building, Spencer said. Then once the permits are complete, a demolition date can be set.

Rick Bruining, project executive with Bell Construction, also working on the project said that The Daily Herald sign could be salvaged for historical preservation.

Sumners said that the project had been on the commission’s to do list for the entirety of his eight-year tenure.

Morrow said he could remember talk of the need as far back as 1994.

“Ever since I’ve been on the commission we’ve heard about the needs of the courthouse,” Sumners said. “We never had the funding to renovate something inside the courthouse or even separate from the courthouse.”

Sumners again stated his relief at taxpayers not having to “foot the bill” for the project, with American Rescue Plan funding, court fees and adequate facilities taxes going toward the total cost.

Commissioner Brian McKelvy said getting the project set up to begin had been a long hard road.

“Three different times we’ve tried to make this happen, and it’s finally happening today,” McKelvy said. “I think it will take some of the pressure off of downtown, and we’ll still keep the courthouse occupied.”

McKelvy mentioned a recent $3 million allocation to help with refurbishing the current courthouse.

“This is not saying we’re going to get rid of the courthouse,” McKelvy said. “$3 million dollars was budgeted for the courthouse and the Memorial Building. There is money there.”

Thursday morning a new Maury County Commission will swear in at 8:30 a.m. on the second floor of the courthouse, replacing most of the current commissioners.

Check back with The Daily Herald for more developments on the new judicial center.

Comments / 1

Related
radio7media.com

Distribution of USDA Commodities Scheduled for Maury County

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH IN MAURY COUNTY AT THE MT. PLEASANT COMMUNITY CENTER FROM 10 TO 12. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maury County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Maury County, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes

Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
SPRING HILL, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: KJR Food in Smyrna

KJR Food held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2124 Rock Springs Road located inside the BP Station in Smyrna. KJR Food is a lively restaurant in the heart of Smyrna, Tennessee. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Early Tuesday Morning Accidents on I-24 in Murfreesboro

Early Tuesday morning (09/06/22), there was a serious auto accident on the I-24 East off ramp at Exit 81 (South Church Street) in Murfreesboro. Reports indicate that multiple police / fire and rescue agencies were called to the scene. Sgt. Alex Campbell with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed with WGNS NEWS, "THP is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the 81 eastbound exit ramp. The ramp was blocked. There are injuries being reported."
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

THP Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Hickman County

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 NORTH AT THE 26.4 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheila Butt
Person
Don Morrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#County Government#Asbestos#Budget Committee
WSMV

Man found dead at gas station on Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to police, a shooting was called in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday and officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Distinguished President of Fisk Removed

NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University alumni across the nation have expressed surprise and anger over the institution’s unexpected announcement last weekend that Dr. Vann Newkirk, university President, has been relieved of his leadership position in that post. Fisk gave no explanation or details of the sudden move, ending a two-year leadership stint by the Fisk veteran who had served as Provost and was publicly praised in recent months for boosting donor-giving and enrollment.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSMV

‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
NASHVILLE, TN
travelmag.com

Short or Long Term Parking at Nashville Airport: Top 3 Spots

If you’re flying out of Nashville Airport and need to leave your car somewhere safe for the duration of your travels, there are a number of cheap car parks to be found close by. Positioned in the city’s southeastern section, Nashville International Airport has almost 600 daily arriving and...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Arrest Made for Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Homicide

Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Body found in Midtown, homicide investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police began conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in Midtown. Police said a man’s body was found in the 1200 block of 14th Ave South in the Edgehill neighborhood at 1:56 a.m. Monday morning. Officers on the scene said the body...
NASHVILLE, TN
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

2K+
Followers
800
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy